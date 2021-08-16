$10m sought for river restoration - aikato River Authority

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 15:24

The Waikato River Authority’s 2021 funding round has closed with 53 applications seeking funding of nearly $10 million.

More than a third of applications received are for projects led or co-led by marae, hÄpÅ« or iwi authorities.

This is the 11th round of funding to be made available by the Waikato River Authority since it was established at the end of 2010. This year the Authority has made up to $6 million available to fund projects which help restore and protect the Waikato River and WaipÄ River.

More than half the projects submitted, and worth about $6 million, are for projects that are prioritised in the Waikato River and WaipÄ Restoration Strategy.

Waikato River Authority Chief Executive, Bob Penter, says the quality of applications for funding is once again very impressive. "As well as being of high quality, there is a good spread of applications in terms of value, location and category of applicant. Consistent with the the last few years, we again have seen a very strong representation from iwi-led and iwi-partnered projects."

The process to work through and evaluate the applications is now being carried out, with a final decision on successful projects made by the Waikato River Authority board in mid October. Applications were open for approximately two months and closed on 12 August 2021.

More information about the Waikato River Authority funding process and details on projects which have been successfully funded in the past is available at www.waikatoriver.org.nz .