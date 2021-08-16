Road to recovery - 16 August update - Marlborough District Council

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 17:56

Barge services into the Kenepuru Sound have been subsidised thanks to support through the Mayoral Relief Fund.

Marlborough Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, says we’ve listened to the concerns from residents regarding the additional travel costs they are facing while we fix road access."

"Thanks to support through the Mayoral Relief Fund, and Johnsons’ Barge Service, we have been able to make adjustments and reduce the cost of this service to $180 plus GST per vehicle."

"We encourage locals and businesses to continue to work together to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible," Mr Heiford said.

For any arrangements residents should contact Johnsons’ Barge Service directly on Ph: 03 574 2434 or email: info@johnsonsbargeservice.co.nz

Twenty five Marlborough households who suffered significant impact from the July storm event, including a large number of isolated families in the Sounds are the first to benefit from the Mayoral Relief Fund. The second round of funding will be allocated next week.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so via online banking. Simply add the Marlborough District Council’s account number: 02-0600-0202861-00 and include ‘Mayoral Fund’ as a reference. Alternatively people can make a payment to the fund at the Council reception at 15 Seymour Street, Blenheim.

For further information please contact Community Partnerships Advisor Jodie Griffiths on: Jodie.Griffiths@marlborough.govt.nz or Community Partnerships Project Support Natalie Lawler on: Natalie.Lawler@marlborough.govt.nz

Roading update

There are no significant changes to the roading situation today. The next roading update will be provided tomorrow afternoon.

For roading information, please contact Marlborough Roads on Ph: 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday or email: recovery@marlboroughroads.com

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road go to the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map

For information about the recovery efforts go to the recovery section of our website

If you need general assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111. Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.