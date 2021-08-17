Students seek scientific solutions - NIWA

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 10:39

Waikato’s next generation of scientists are showcasing their latest discoveries this week at the annual NIWA Waikato Science and Technology Fair.

Projects from Years 7 to 13 students from around the region will face the scrutiny of a range of judges on Friday before the fair opens to the public at 3.30pm at the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion. Members of the public can also view the exhibits on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

There are a range of prizes on offer with the Best in Fair awarded $800 and a trophy, as well as a ticket to the 2021 Kudos Awards dinner, which recognises top Waikato scientists. The runner-up receives $450.

In addition, a two week NIWA work experience scholarship is awarded to a senior student who has excelled in presenting an environmental project at the fair. This scholarship provides paid work experience at NIWA’s Hamilton site with the winning student working alongside NIWA scientists.

NIWA freshwater ecologist and science fair coordinator Tracey Burton says the fairs are an important platform for students to think about and engage with science.

"For many young students, science fairs are the first time they will design and carry out their own scientific investigation. We hope the experience will inspire them to pursue careers in science and technology."

Prizegiving will be held at St Paul’s Collegiate School, Hamilton, on Tuesday, August 24.

NIWA wishes all students entering the fair the very best of luck. NIWA is also a major sponsor of the Auckland, Manukau, Bay of Plenty, and Wellington Science and Technology Fairs.

For more details see www.waikatosciencefair.org.nz