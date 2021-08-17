Future-focused farmers encouraged to consider DairyNZ board

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 11:01

Dairy farmers with a strong interest in supporting the sector’s success are encouraged to apply for a position on DairyNZ’s board. Nominations are now open for one farmer to join the board.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel says the past year has presented its own set of challenges for farmers and the sector, including workforce shortages, regulatory change and extreme weather events.

"Our farmers are currently the most sustainable milk producers in the world and have made significant progress to prepare for the future, but farmers are operating in a challenging climate," says Mr van der Poel.

"DairyNZ is in a unique position to support dairy farmers with leading research and science, and to advocate on behalf of farmers to influence future policy changes."

The DairyNZ board oversees DairyNZ’s strategy, which guides future investments into a range of programmes, including industry research and development; sustainable farming; promoting careers in dairy; advocating for farmers and monitoring the strategy’s delivery.

"The DairyNZ team are dedicated to helping farmers face upcoming challenges and continue improving their businesses to prosper. Our board plays a key part in this, and we encourage farmers who are future-focused, have an interest in governance and supporting the sector’s success to consider joining the DairyNZ board," says Mr van der Poel.

Appointments to DairyNZ’s Board of Directors apply for three years, with directors retiring by rotation. This year, director Jacqueline Rowarth is retiring by rotation.

DairyNZ is also inviting applications from farmers for one position on the Directors’ Remuneration Committee, which independently sets the directors’ fees.

Both the board and the directors’ remuneration roles are open to current levy paying dairy farmers. Two current levy payers must nominate each candidate.

Nominations must be received by the Returning Officer by 12 noon on Friday, 3 September 2021.

More information available at dairynz.co.nz/agm