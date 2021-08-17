Weather-related disruption on Kapiti and Johnsonville rail lines - Metlink

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 11:43

There are significant delays to services on the Kapiti Line this morning following a train derailment at Paekakariki caused by a slip. A stop/go system is in place on SH1 southbound so traffic delays will be considerable. Bus replacements are in operation, and train services between Wellington and Plimmerton are running to schedule.

"Most importantly, and our first consideration, is that our passengers and staff are safe, well and without injury. All have been safely evacuated from the train. It’s been a very difficult morning for them and we thank them for their patience," says Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher.

"A real collective effort between Metlink, Transdev, KiwirRail, Waka Kotahi and the NZ Police has swung into action to manage the situation. All we can say at the moment is that we know there will be further delays on the line as we work through the process of determining when normal services can be safely resumed. This is likely to take a considerable time and we urge people to look to make alternative travel arrangements.

"We’re currently looking at bus replacements should they be needed for the evening commute and we will update the public as soon as details are finalised to provide then with the certainty they need to plan travel.

"We encourage people to keep an eye on the Metlink website for updates, and sign up to the MyMetlink app.

"The Johnsonville Line has become another victim of the weather, and has been closed by a slip until further notice. We advise passengers to use scheduled Metlink bus services for their journeys along this part of our network.

"Whether the bus replacements apply to the Kapiti Line or the Johnsonville Line all passengers have to do is present their rail tickets on boarding Metlink bus services.

"It’s been a rough day in Wellington on the weather front, and we are so grateful that all our passengers and staff are safe and well, but we’ll work urgently to return services to normal as quickly as we can," says Scott Gallacher.