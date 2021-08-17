New funding to 'kick-start more effective rabbit control' around Pukaha

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 13:17

The Department of Conservation (DOC) recently announced funding of just under $700,000 over three years to create three new jobs that will further protect taonga species at PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre.

A neighbours’ hui will be held at PÅ«kaha at 4pm on 20th August to discuss how to best co-ordinate action across the 2700ha buffer zone around the reserve to control a burgeoning rabbit population - the focus of the pest control funding. A meeting of neighbours held in July 2020 acknowledged that while rabbits have always been an issue in the area, over the past 3-5 years their numbers have flourished. They are thought to number in the tens of thousands around the reserve, resulting in loss of farm productivity and income, while also accelerating erosion and land degradation.

PÅ«kaha has also experienced a year of record ferret and cat numbers from both outside and within the 942ha forest reserve, driven by increasing numbers of rabbits that form their main prey. Christine Reed, PÅ«kaha’s Biodiversity Manager said, "it is important that the community act together now to work on a problem that impacts us all, to avoid further biodiversity, economic and environmental losses."

A working group including DOC, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Horizons Regional Council, and farmers bordering PÅ«kaha has met on a regular monthly basis leading up to the successful application for funding. "Now that funding has been secured to kick-start a collaborative control effort, we have a real opportunity to make a difference," said Christine. Without co-ordinated effort, rabbit control is expected to be an ongoing issue for the region. "It is extremely challenging for landowners to control rabbits on a property-by-property basis when rabbits are a landscape scale problem," said Christine. "PÅ«kaha is keen to work collectively with other affected properties to reduce costs and increase the benefits of effective large scale rabbit control."

Neighbours and landowners that have an interest in rabbit control are welcome to attend the neighbours’ hui and should RSVP to Christine Reed via email christine@pukaha.org.nz.