Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 21:20

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is asking people to stay home unless necessary, stay calm and follow official advice following the Government’s announcement tonight that all of New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 for three days from 11:59pm tonight (Tuesday).

"Council’s priority is to focus on supporting the national response, and the health and wellbeing of the KÄpiti Coast community and Council staff," says Mayor K Gurunathan.

"While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in KÄpiti right now, we must act as if there is. If you have to go out to access essential services, wear a mask, scan when you enter a premises, stay 2 metres away from others and please, sanitise your hands often.

"Many council services will be restricted. Playgrounds, libraries, swimming pools and public toilets will be closed but essential services will continue; please see our website for the full list of affected services.

"We encourage you to stay connected and check in with your whÄnau and neighbours in a safe way to see if they need any support. Contact Healthline if you have any concerns about your health or that of others. And please stay at home if you feel unwell."

Follow Council’s channels for updated information about local services: kapiticoast.govt.nz, facebook/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil

Official government information sources:

- Website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UniteAgainstCovid19/

- Instagram: https://instagram.com/uniteagainstcovid19