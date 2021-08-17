Tararua District Council services at Alert Level 4

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 21:51

As New Zealand heads into Level 4 lockdown, Tararua District Council is preparing for what that means for the availability of services and facilities in the Tararua District over the coming 3 days.

For more information about what Alert Level 4 means, visit the covid19.govt.nz website. Tararua District Council Closures

The following Council facilities and services are either closed or ceased:

All Council Service Centres are closed. Essential Council staff continue to operate from these sites.

All libraries are closed. Those with books etc. at present are asked to hold on to them until libraries re-open as return slots are now closed.

The Woodville i-SITE is closed. Essential Council staff continue to operate from this site.

All community pools, halls, sports facilities and playgrounds are closed.

All transfer stations, landfills and recycling centres are closed. Tararua District Council Essential Services

Council continues to operate essential services in line with Central Government guidelines. These are:

Customer Service telephone lines remain open 24 hours on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110. People can also email Council on info@tararuadc.govt.nz or complete a request via the website at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/home/report-it

Drinking water and wastewater services Solid waste services - see below

Cemeteries

Response to stormwater events

One public toilet will remain open per town, and cleaning will be carried out.

Note: Where toilets are closed, signage will be in place directing people to the nearest open toilet in each town.

Essential or emergency maintenance of roads and bridges.

Animal services:

Caring for impounded dogs

Investigating dog attacks and seizures for Police

Welfare of animals recovering

Building consents in urgent circumstances where required for essential construction work.

LIM requests are still being processed but may experience delays. Solid Waste Services

The removal of solid waste is considered an essential service. However, a number of changes to normal operations have been implemented.

Where possible we encourage people to clean and store their recycling during this difficult time. Other waste should continue to be disposed as usual.

Council Staffing

In order to keep our staff and families safe Council has a large number of staff now working from home. Staff involved in essential services will continue to work from dedicated sites not open to the public or in the field as required.

Payments

Council is both making and receiving payments as usual wherever possible. If you are awaiting payment from Council and it does not arrive please telephone us. If you are having difficulty in making payments to Council for any reason please call us to discuss options available.

Who to contact and where to get information

You can keep up-to-date on the most accurate information on the COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz

If you are showing symptoms, call your GP before you visit or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Please be patient and kind when calling through, they will likely be experiencing a high volume of calls and it may take you a while to get through.