East Ward By-election to be extended for seven days

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 22:36

The Hamilton City Council East Ward By-election will be extended until midday on Wednesday 25 August following the announcement that New Zealand is moving to Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm tonight (17 August).

Voting in the By-election was due to close tomorrow (18 August) at midday, but Council’s Governance Manager Becca Brooke said the voting period can be extended by the Electoral Officer in emergency situations.

"In order to enable a fair democratic process and allow all voting papers to be collected from ballot boxes across the city and from those who intended to drop off their votes or do a special vote tomorrow, we need to extend the voting period."

Because of the lockdown, we can’t be confident any votes posted between now and the new closing date would reach the Electoral Office in time, but Brooke said Council will organise a drop-off voting option when Hamilton moves to a lower Alert Level.

"When the Government announces it is safe to exit Alert Level 4, we will organise an appropriate option for voters to return their voting pack or complete a special vote."

Those who haven’t voted can visit yourcityelections.co.nz to learn more about the candidates putting their hand up to lead our city.

Special votes can still be made if Council facilities (the Municipal Building and libraries branches) open before 25 August. Information about this will follow once more is known in the coming days.