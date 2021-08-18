Plans in place to support community through lockdown - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 12:17

Council wants to reassure the community that support plans are in place for the current level 4 lockdown.

"Our priority is supporting our people through the next 72 hours and beyond," says Nedine Thatcher Swann, Council chief executive.

"TairÄwhiti has shown many times before how we come together at times like these to support each other. We’re prepared for this scenario.

"We’re making contact with our iwi partners, Hauora TairÄwhiti, Police and other community agencies.

"We’re urging our community to use the COVID tracer app and making sure our people know they can still call us 24 hours a day," says Ms Thatcher Swann.

"We’ve received calls regarding rates payments and we’re asking people to contact our customer services team on 0800 653 800 for advice on alternative ways to make payments.

"Arrangements can be made for those who need an extension beyond Wednesday next week and there won’t be any penalties due to not being able to pay in person."

Essential services like rubbish collection continue during Alert Level 4, as do animal control and any essential road and safety repairs.

Public areas the library, pool, playgrounds, all public toilets, council offices and the city and rural transfer stations are closed.

Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) has been activated to follow procedures.

Supermarkets are an essential service and remain open during Alert Level 4. Those who rely on public transport to get there, buses will run to the same timetable will over the next three days.

However, there is a limit of 10 people on each bus, masks are mandatory, and passengers have to either be essential workers, or those travelling between an essential service and home.

Obvious exceptions are no buses to rest homes or schools which are closed during Alert Level 4.

"We remind everyone to be kind, look after yourselves, and we are here if you need us.

"Like the rest of the country, we will reassess as a Council on Friday."

For updates to our services and facilities, see our website www.gdc.govt.nz or follow Council’s Facebook page.