Restoring our region in natives - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 12:29

Native trees cover only seven percent of our region’s land, and that is a percentage Council want to increase.

On one of three planting days held last week community and Council came together to safeguard sand dunes at Lysnar Reserve.

A dune hollow was planted with indigenous plants wiwis and flaxes to complement the new outlet for stormwater runoff from Douglas and Frances Streets. Members of the Wainui Beach Coast Care group and Council Senior Projects Engineer Mike Yukich planted the area where the stormwater will drain. The purpose of the native dune plants is three-fold. They will help drainage on the site, filter out impurities, and look great as well.

Wainui Beach Coast Care Group member Jennie Harre Hindmarsh says it’s great to work with council on projects like these, a sentiment shared back by project manager Mike.

The planting came after council consulted with the Wainui Beach Coast Care Group and received support from coastal scientist Jim Dahm to restore the site after the completion of the drainpipe.

The NZ Native Walkway at the Botanical Gardens also had new natives planted by Council staff, who gave the area a spring clean at the same time.

But the biggest project by far is over in Waingake, inland from Muriwai, where our region’s water comes from.

Over the next two weeks a team of six men will plant 29,000 manuka trees. Recent rain left the soil soft, and the baby trees are going in like hot cakes, says Willie Haenga, owner of FarmCare Services who is overseeing the planting team.

This year we are trialling different methods of planting to help reduce chemical use in the area, and to see which methods are cost-effective, says Waingake Transformation programme manager Amy England.

"It is important to council the area which surrounds our water supply at Waingake is kept as chemical free as possible and regenerated with natives."

The trial will give Amy and her team more information before 350,000 manuka are planted next year, with 925,000 manuka trees scheduled to be in the ground across 400 hectares at Waignake over the next four years.

The trial includes treating the tree roots with Respond - a natural booster of mycorrhizal fungi developed by Gisborne man Dugald Hamilton. The fungi helps the plant to access water and nutrients.

"We will be watching closely to see if the treatment leads to better survival rates and growth in the manuka," says Amy.

To gear up for the 350,000 Manuka trees scheduled to be planted around Waingake next year, seeds were collected for the future trees from the existing manuka tree population.

Amy says it is important to keep the genetics the same in our region.

Restoring Waingake back into natives is a dream job for Amy, who is a self-confessed tree hugger and has a bellbird call for her cellphone ring tone.

ENDS

PHOTO CAPTIONS: FarmCare Services owner Willie Haenga puts a stake in the ground beside a young manuka tree - one of 925,000 going in around Waingake over the next four years.

PHOTO CAPTION: The large scale of this project, and the terrain being worked on, can be seen in this photo - thousands of manuka seedlings will start their new life on the hills around Waingake.

PHOTO CAPTION: Respond’s Dugald Hamilton, HBRC’s Bryan McCavana and Council project manager Waingake Transformation Scott Sharp.

PHOTO CAPTION: Seed pods on the manuka trees around Waingake were collected so the next generation of trees could be grown from the same genetic stock - 350,000 manuka trees are needed for next year.

PHOTO CAPTION: Wainui Beach Coast Care Group member Andrew Jefferd helps plant out a dune hollow with native plants, that will help filter the stormwater coming from the pipe behind him. The plants will also help the runoff drain into the hollow, and help the area look great as well.

Waingake Trasnformation Programme manager Amy England