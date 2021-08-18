Changes to goBay services under Alert Level 4

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 13:53

With the Government’s announcement of Alert Level 4 there are changes to the goBay bus service.

goBay bus services have moved to a Saturday timetable, with the addition of the regular Routes 16A, 16B and 17. goBay services will be available for essential service workers, and for communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities in accordance with Government directions.

Face coverings are mandatory on all public transport services. Please ensure you bring your own face covering, put it on before you board and keep it on for your entire journey.

Please ensure two metre physical distancing on board. Fares will remain in place across the region but cash handling will be removed.

Continue to follow the Government’s advice which includes keeping a record of your journey, practicing good personal hygiene, sneezing and coughing into your elbow and avoiding public transport if you’re unwell.

Face coverings help us protect ourselves, and our whÄnau from the spread of COVID-19.