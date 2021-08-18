What Alert Level 4 means for QLDC services

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 13:53

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has provided full details of the services available during the current Alert Level 4 lockdown period.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said Council was well placed to maintain essential services and highlighted the range of online services, such as those provided by QLDC Sport and Recreation and Queenstown Lakes Libraries, as good options to keep active and stay connected.

"The safety of our district’s community and staff remains our top priority. Key staff continue to work remotely and our team is on call to respond to any emergency situations," he said.

All service centres, sport and recreation facilities, playgrounds and libraries will remain closed until further notice. However, the main Council phone line will still be operating with priority given to urgent issues, and for non-urgent matters email services@qldc.govt.nz or visit www.qldc.govt.nz.

The phone lines for Frankton, Queenstown and WÄnaka libraries will also be staffed during normal opening hours for specific queries relating to library membership and access to e-library services.

Anyone seeking specific information about COVID-19 Alert Levels and guidance from Central Government should visit covid19.govt.nz.

"It’s perfectly normal to feel anxious or worried even though we’ve experienced similar situations before. The best advice is to look after yourselves and your neighbours and follow the guidance from the government. By being patient, respecting others and showing kindness I know this community will band together and help each other through," said Mr Theelen.

There are a number of service changes to be aware of:

Regulatory services

- Animal control officers will be available to respond to serious incidents only.

- Alcohol licensing will be processing licence applications as normal but not undertaking inspections.

- Environmental Heath will be responding to any serious issues under the Health Act or Food Act and investigate any complaints referred by MPI.

- Parking officers will not be operating with the exception of responding to urgent complaints about inconsiderate parking.

- Noise complaints can still be reported to Council by calling 03 441 0499 or 03 443 0024.

- Harbourmasters will continue to be on call and respond to enforcement matters and assist with emergencies. Please call 111 for emergencies.

- All marinas and boat ramps will be closed and the community is encouraged to avoid local waterways.

Waste management

- Residential kerbside collections will continue as normal. Please take care to place wheelie bins at least 50cm apart and make them as accessible to our trucks as possible to minimise the need for drivers to handle bins.

- Requests for new bins, additional bins or bin repairs are not essential and will resume after Alert Level 4 is lifted.

- Transfer stations are closed to the public but will continue to be available for collection vehicles and essential services only.

- Frankton Recycling Centre (Materials Recovery Facility) is closed.

- Community green waste sites are closed.

- The landfill will continue to be available for waste transported from the transfer stations and any essential services that have an existing account. Note drivers will not be able to enter the weighbridge office.

- Upcoming waste events (e.g. Dr Compost) will be postponed.

- Public litter bins will continue to be serviced but at a reduced frequency.

Building and planning services

- Building and planning services (such as processing of existing applications or requests for approvals) will continue as much as possible.

- Staff will be making use of virtual meeting options (i.e. Skype), phone calls, email etc. wherever possible.

- Site visits, inspections and all public hearings are cancelled until further notice.

Parks, reserves and trails

- Essential public toilets only to remain open and continue to be cleaned and serviced. All others closed.

- Playgrounds, water fountains and BBQs closed.

- Cemetery, internments and burial services to remain operational with some restrictions in place around attendance.

- The arborist team is on standby to respond to any emergency work related to public health and safety.

- All mowing, horticulture, sports field services and seasonal renovations are suspended until further notice.

- The trail network remains open and physical distancing is expected. Please avoid remote locations for safety reasons.

- Contractors are on standby to respond to emergency work relating to health and safety and will remain available to address requests for service focusing on the highest priority matters.

Roading

- Winter and minimal cyclic maintenance activities will continue as normal to ensure the safety of our roads.

- Renewals and capital work sites will be made safe, but no new work of this nature will be started during this period.

- Street lighting works will be limited to emergency response to maintain public safety only.

- Contractors are on standby to respond to emergency work.

Three waters

- Preventative maintenance and typical operational tasks on the network will continue as normal to ensure the network remains in good working order.

- Renewal projects currently underway will be completed to ensure services are reinstated and sites are made safe. No new project work will be started during this period.

- Contractors are on standby to respond to emergency work, and will remain available to address requests for service focusing on the highest priority matters.

Public transport

- To support those who work in essential services, for medical reasons or to access the supermarket, public transport will continue to operate in the Wakatipu on a reduced timetable. Go to https://www.orc.govt.nz/public-transport/queenstown-buses for updates on this service.

Sport and recreation facilities and libraries

- All sport and recreation facilities, fitness and swim classes, venues and libraries will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

- Keep an eye on our websites (www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation and https://codc-qldc.govt.nz/) and Facebook pages (@QLDCinfo, @QLDCSportRec and @QTlakeslibraries) for updates.

- Exercise is important for your mental health. Under Alert Level 4 restrictions you can go for a walk, run or bike ride in your local area or try an online workout at home. If you are exercising outside you must be on your own, or with your household bubble and keep a two metre distance from others.

- Information about memberships and suspensions will be emailed directly to all members.