Education leaders convene for Blackboard Teaching and Learning Conference

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 14:20

Educators from India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and around the Asia Pacific region are convening virtually today and tomorrow for the Blackboard Teaching and Learning Conference Asia Pacific (TLC) 2021.

The two-day free event, created and hosted by global education technology leader Blackboard, went virtual for the first time last year. It is intended to bring the education community across the region together to share and learn from one another.

Delegates to the event will discuss issues including educator empowerment, change management, assessment practices, academic integrity, driving learner success and optimising the student experience.

"It has been a challenging 18 months for learners, educators and everyone in the education industry globally. Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to come together as a community," said Yves Dehouck, Vice President Asia Pacific at Blackboard.

"The silver lining of hosting TLC virtually again this year is that we have been able to broaden the reach of the event, making the lessons learned during the pandemic more accessible to more people across the Asia Pacific region," he said.

Bill Ballhaus, Blackboard’s Chairman, CEO and President will address the Asia Pacific event for the first time. The event will feature two keynote speakers, Dr. Mark David Milliron, SVP and Executive Dean of the Teachers College, Western Governors University in the U.S., and Arun Pradhah, learning performance and innovation strategist.

TLC Asia Pacific 2021 will also offer more than 40 sessions, feature speakers from Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines and Singapore and include client-led sessions featuring case studies and showcasing their innovations based on Blackboard solutions.

Additional highlights will include:

Interactive panel sessions:

The Rough End of the Pineapple: Student experiences of learning during the pandemic

Designing Effective Self- and Peer-Assessment Tasks for Varying Modes of Course Delivery

The Place of Proctoring Tools in Hybrid Teaching

Client Experiences on Blackboard Learn Ultra

Workshop: Changing the Game - Minecraft in Education

Virtual Exhibition Hall - live chat with Blackboard experts and partners

Blackboard award winners showcasing excellence in education

For more information visit: https://bbtlcapac.com

