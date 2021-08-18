Rubbish and mixed recycling to be collected but not food scraps or glass

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 14:40

Rubbish and mixed recycling to be collected but not food scraps or glassDue to the Government’s recent COVID-19 Alert Level 4 announcement, disruptions are expected with rubbish and recycling collections in Hamilton this week.

- Red rubbish bins and yellow mixed recycling bins will be collected as per normal

- Green food scraps bins and glass crates will not be collected under Alert Level 4 over the next three days

- Assisted Services are suspended for the next three days, customers will be contacted with more information over the next few days.

The red rubbish bin and yellow mixed recycling bin will still be collected on your normal collection day for the remainder of this week (Wednesday 18, Thursday 19 and Friday 20 August 2021).

However, at this stage, the green food scraps bin and glass recycling crates will not be collected during Alert Level 4.

"This is to protect members of the public and staff while health and safety protocols for this type of collection are worked through," said Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles.

"We’re working with our contractor EnviroWaste to come up with a safe solution to resolve this issue - however, the health and safety of our people is our main priority. That means that manually handled services like glass and food scraps collections need to be put on hold."

Fowles understands that this may be an inconvenience for some, and although it’s not ideal, food scraps can be placed into the red rubbish bin if needed.

"We ask that you please hold on to glass until we have found a safer alternative, or until we know more about the constantly changing situation."

Along with glass and food scraps collections, our contractor will not be carrying out Assisted Services Collections for the next three days.

"We will be contacting all Assisted Service customers over the next few days to advise about collection of rubbish and recycling next week."

"We have a few calls to make, so please be patient," said Fowles.

During Alert Level 4 restrictions, all rubbish and recycling will be sent to landfill. This is because materials can’t be processed safely.

The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre (refuse transfer station) and the Hamilton Organic Centre will also be closed to the general public during Alert Level 4 restrictions.

If your red rubbish bin or mixed recycling bin wasn’t collected, please report a missed collection on our contact centre page on fightthelandfill.co.nz or call our friendly customer support team on 07 838 6699.

Visit fightthelandfill.co.nz for further updates about rubbish and recycling collections. We appreciate your patience while we work through this.