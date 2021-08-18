SPCA still operating under Alert Level 4 for animal welfare emergencies

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 15:34

SPCA will continue to operate as an essential service under Alert Level 4, and the charity’s Inspectors and Ambulance staff will be responding to emergency calls, including urgent animal welfare complaints, while adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.

With the whole country currently in lockdown, all SPCA Centres, Op Shops and doggy daycare facilities are closed to the public. Centres are unable to accept donated goods during Alert Level 4.

SPCA’s Centres will continue to operate as an essential service, with staff providing the best possible care to animals in shelters during this time.

"We would like to reassure people that we are still working hard to care for vulnerable animals and our dedicated team is here to help in any way we can," says SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen.

If a member of the public discovers an animal who needs help from SPCA, they’re urged to call their local Centre for guidance or further instructions. They may be asked to help care for the animal until SPCA is able to assist.

"The welfare of animals and keeping staff safe remains our number one priority. If a member of the public has a concern about an animal, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We're all in this together," says Ms Midgen.

Some veterinary services are still available during Alert Level 4 however, safety precautions must be observed. If owners suspect they need advice or treatment for their pet they should call their veterinarian. More information about seeking vet treatment during lockdown can be found on the NZ Veterinary Association website: https://www.nzva.org.nz/resource/general/covid19-public/

Lastly, it’s important to remember to continue to exercise your pets and provide them with adequate enrichment during this time.

"Taking the dog for a walk each day during lockdown is not only great for their health, but it’s also good for our mental and physical health. Being stuck at home can be challenging for some people, so scheduling in a daily walk or two is a great way to break up the day and get some fresh air," says Ms Midgen.

SPCA encourages owners to follow Ministry of Health guidelines when exercising pets outside their homes.

For more information about SPCA’s Covid-19 response please visit our website: https://www.spca.nz/news-and-events/news-article/2021covid19