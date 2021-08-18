Update on NCC services, facilities under Level 4 lockdown

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 16:15

Napier City Council’s essential services are still operating during the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown, but other restrictions and closures are in place in keeping with Ministry of Health guidelines.

Kerbside waste and recycling collections are running as normal, but we ask people to store plastics, tins and cans if possible, as these items have to be taken to landfill during Level 4.

The Redclyffe transfer station is closed to everyone except essential workers.

Other closed facilities are: all playgrounds, dechlorinated water stations, public toilets, and larger facilities such as MTG Hawke’s Bay, Napier and Taradale Libraries, the National Aquarium of New Zealand, Bay Skate, Napier Aquatic Centre, McLean Park, Napier Municipal Theatre, Par2 MiniGolf, Napier i-SITE, Napier War Memorial Centre, and Faraday Centre.

All cemeteries and Dolbel Reserve are closed for now, but this may change as we receive further health advice. Some of our parks, reserves and playgrounds have gates and equipment, which present a risk of transmission when touched. Sugar Loaf Reserve, Maggie’s Way and Sturm’s Gully remain open at this stage. If usage increases to the point of increased risk to the community, we will look at closure.

Council is prepared for any change in alert levels, and any updates we need to pass on to the community, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"Do walk the dog, do take time outside, but please remember to follow the lockdown rules - wear a mask, stay two metres away from people outside your bubble, and don’t do any activities that increases the risk of injury and mean that emergency services will need to come to your rescue.

"We should all stay home as much as possible. This is especially important if you are feeling sick. If you’re OK and are out and about, mask up, use sanitizer, use the tracer app, and above all take care and stay safe, for your sake and for others."

Our Customer Service Centre is closed but our phone line is still operating.

Our Animal Control team is responding to emergency calls only, that is, where there is a threat to public safety or to livestock.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are open for business, and anyone requiring medical attention should call their GP or Healthline for advice on the next step. Healthline can advise on whether a COVID-19 test is required.

COVID-19 vaccinations resume tomorrow, with sites operating under strict Level 4 conditions, and those aged 40-plus can book spots on bookmyvaccine.co.nz from tomorrow.