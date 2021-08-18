First children's reality series in Maori - on Maori Television

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 17:10

Maori Television launches New Zealand’s first ever children’s reality series in the MÄori language at the beginning of Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori next month (September).

TAMAITI TU - premiering on Monday 13 September 2021 at 6.35 AM - is an action-packed show exploring work and play in the great outdoors through the eyes of four youngsters: Kiripounamu (6), Huarewa (5), Moeariki (4) and Hiramai (2).

The boisterous tamariki complete tasks set by Matua Ahu (Ahurei Winitana) and Matua Ue (Uenuku Winitana) and are rewarded with play time in and around Lake Taupo and the majestic mountains of Ngati Tuwharetoa tribal territory.

Producer Ngahuia Wade from Rotoma-based Te Noni Limited says the beauty of TAMAITI TU is that it does not assume children’s television has to follow a predictable one-size-fits-all format.

"What makes this children’s series different from your regular kids show is that TAMAITI TU is shot in a reality or observational style - real mahi, real play, real fun and real tears.

"We wanted to capture the raw and true essence of work and play through the eyes of these boys. No scripts, no make-up and no over-aged presenters trying to act like kids, just plenty of old fashioned mahi and fun in the sun!"

Wade says the beautiful visuals elevate the production value of the show to a level not usually seen in locally-produced episodic children’s television.

While TAMAITI TU is a love letter to her NgAti Tuwharetoa homelands and to youngsters like her own six-year-old grandson, Wade says the series is also a celebration of MÄori fatherhood.

Inspired by the whakatauki or proverb, ‘Tama tu, tama ora, tama noho, tama mate - he who stands, lives, he who sits, perishes’, TAMAITI TU creates a aÄori-speaking space for waÄnau, not just boys and fathers, Mums make an appearance too.

"The dads you’ll meet on this show are hardworking, macho blokes, but (like the Mums) they’re also tender and loving towards their sons, something we are proud to positively promote to children in Aotearoa and all over the world."

Viewers are also treated to reo Maori that is fluent yet accessible, informal and relevant to everyday situations. It’s a vernacular that director and reo consultant Tina Wickliffe says was a joy to capture.

"Te reo can be over-thought and way too verbose. That’s what made working with a cast of native-speaking children so special.

"The language you hear spoken between the fathers and sons is straight up the guts -koÅrero hangai. That’s what makes this series so accessible to younger viewers and learners alike."

Coming up on TAMAITI TU:

EPISODE 1 - Monday 13 September 2021 at 6.35 AM

We’re off camping boys but this isn’t a holiday!

EPISODE 2 - Monday 20 September 2021 at 6.35 AM

Marshmallows - yum! But the boys have got to finish their chores first.

EPISODE 3 - Monday 27 September 2021 at 6.35 AM

Kiripou goes hunting with Matua Ahu while Matua Ue sets up an obstacle race.

EPISODE 4 - Monday 4 October 2021 at 6.35 AM

Kiripou keeps scaring the deer away; and who will win the Great Obstacle Race?

EPISODE 5 - Monday 11 October 2021 at 6.35 AM

The boys are off to build a fort in the bush. Chee!

EPISODE 6 - Monday 18 October 2021 at 6.35 AM

Nothing like an outdoor bath in the setting sun, eh boys!

Part of Maori Television’s TAMARIKI AA line-up of children’s programming, TAMAITI TU screens every Monday at 6.35 AM from Monday 13 September 2021.