Otago Polytechnic to 'modify delivery to learners'

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 17:25

Otago Polytechnic will modify its academic delivery under Covid Alert Level 4.

This follows the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 directive from the Government.

Each academic programme area will decide whether to move to online delivery immediately, or after a transition period of up to three days, depending on capabilities and learner needs. This approach is across our three campuses - Dunedin, Central Otago and Auckland.

Otago Polytechnic’s support functions will continue to operate to ensure continuity of core business, with support services moving to a work-from-home model. "The health and safety of our learners and staff remains our top priority," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our academic staff are well prepared for this scenario and have been working hard on a comprehensive suite of resources - to deliver online."

Steps have been taken to safeguard the health and safety of the residents at Te PÄ Taiura-Otago Polytechnic Student Village. The Village will remain open. Although the residents will be treated as one ‘bubble’, they are required to maintain social distancing as much as they can. To help with social distancing, meals will be split between the village’s dining hall and Otago Polytechnic’s restaurant, Manaaki. A three-day food package is also being offered to residents. Additional cleaning has been implemented at the Village, as have extra security measures. "At a minimum, our Critical Incident Management Team (CIMT) will meet online every morning and after every Government announcement to ensure our processes reflect the current requirements. Importantly, the results of these meetings are promptly communicated to staff and students," Dr Gibbons says.

Otago Polytechnic staff have been proactive in communicating up-to-date information regarding Covid-19 through our website, our intranet, our Student Hub online student portal, and emails.

"We acknowledge this is a stressful and uncertain time for everybody. We have been proactive in communicating a range of support processes available to students and staff," Dr Gibbons says.

Otago Polytechnic’s pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support, learning support and financial assistance.

"We will communicate any updated information to staff and students as it becomes available," Dr Gibbons says.