Dunedin ready to resume COVID-19 fight - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 17:29

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says residents must once again step up for the fight against COVID-19.

Following the nationwide move to Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm yesterday, Mr Hawkins says the return of lockdown will be a challenge for people and businesses across Dunedin, but is confident in the city’s ability to do what needs to be done.

"This will be difficult for those whose home isn’t a sanctuary, and our city’s businesses and staff - particularly those in the events, tourism and hospitality industries."

"We know this is tough, but this lockdown is the best, most effective way to combat the Delta variant. We don’t have to look far to see how much more damage can be done by not responding so decisively."

Mr Hawkins urged everyone to follow official advice, including staying home where possible; sticking to your own bubble; washing your hands; getting tested if you’re sick; wearing a mask whenever you’re outside the house; and scanning QR codes everywhere you go.

"We’ve done it before, and we can do it again."

In the meantime, the Dunedin City Council is making all on-street metered parking free until further notice, with no maximum time limits, to support the city’s essential workers. The Moray Place and Great King Street carparking buildings will also be open for parking - free of charge - during their normal hours.

The DCC’s critical services - such as water, wastewater and rubbish collection - will also continue under Alert Level 4.

DCC rubbish bags and mixed recycling (yellow-lidded wheelie bin) will continue to be collected as usual from residential and CBD areas on normal collection days, but blue crate glass recycling will not be.

Residents are asked to stockpile glass recycling as much as possible for now, and not to put rubbish in yellow-lidded bins.

The Green Island Landfill and transfer station is closed to the public but remains open to commercial customers with accounts.

Public facilities - including ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum, Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden, the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Dunedin Public Libraries, Moana Pool, Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Edgar Centre - are all closed.

Parks and reserves are still open to visitors, but people are asked to observe physical distancing as outlined by the Ministry of Health. Those visiting DCC playgrounds are asked not to use the play equipment.