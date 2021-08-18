Christchurch player Strikes $1 million jackpot

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 21:47

A lucky Strike player from Christchurch will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

But the winning doesn’t stop there. Two lucky Lotto players from Tokoroa and Dunedin will also be celebrating a mid-week windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Flickers in Tokoroa and Port Chalmers Four Square in Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $11 million. Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.