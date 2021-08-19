Maori Language Moment 2021 / Te Wa Tuku Reo Maori 2021

|
MÄori Language Moment 2021
One thing New Zealanders are good at is uniting, whether it's against COVID or in support of our endangered, indigenous language.
New Zealanders are being invited to be part of history and help shape the future as the MÄori Language Commission seeks to set a new world record with its award-winning MÄori Language Moment.
"Last year 1 million New Zealanders celebrated te reo with us, this year we are hoping to see 2 million New Zealanders celebrating with us," said commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.
"Te reo MÄori is still an endangered language. We need everyone’s help to ensure it is safe for future generations."
"As New Zealanders proved in 2020: te reo MÄori is something that unites us no matter who are, or where we live."
The commission will host a virtual moment at 12pm on Tuesday 14th September 2021. After registering online via www.reomaori.co.nz, participants can celebrate te reo from wherever they are, in whatever way they wish. In 2020 1,058,356 people sang, recited poetry, paddled waka ama, prayed and celebrated their way into history.
"We also want to set the world record for people speaking and celebrating an endangered, indigenous language at the same time. Last year more than 1 million people joined us for our MÄori Language Moment, this year we want to see 2 million of us gathered together."
The commission will be registering its world record attempt with the Guinness Book of World Records. A Colmar Brunton poll in December 2020 revealed that 8 in 10 Kiwis see te reo as part of their national identity.
For most of the 20th century the New Zealand government made it socially unacceptable to openly speak te reo MÄori by discouraging and banning the language. MÄori children were physically punished for speaking te reo at school and within a generation, the language was endangered. Peaceful protest and activism saw te reo made an official language in 1987, the same year the commission was established to help revitalise the language.
"It takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back. If we are to safeguard te reo we need 1 million speakers by 2040," said MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.
"A key contributor to the death of a language is societal attitudes."
"Our MÄori Language Moment is about gathering as a nation to say we value our indigenous language. We also mark the moment the petition was presented to parliament in 1972. This is about coming together to reflect on our past, acknowledge where we are now and prepare for our shared future."
"It is about us standing together as New Zealanders and saying we want to protect our language for future generations because te reo is the language of our nation."
The inaugural moment in 2020 has been recognised globally as a leading initiative, most recently winning eight golds at the annual UN-endorsed, IPRA Golden World Awards (International Public Relations Awards) in London. In February Professor Higgins was elected to the UN Global Taskforce for the Decade of Indigenous Languages which begins next year.
Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori 2021
KÄore he painga i a tÄtou mÅ te whakapiri hei iwi kotahi, ahakoa i te pakanga ki te KOWHEORI, mÅ tÅ tÄtou reo taketake rÄnei: Aotearoa, eke panuku, eke tangaroa hui e tÄiki e.
E pÅhiritia ana ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa kia whai wÄhi mai rÄtou ki te ahuahu i te ÄpÅpÅ o te reo, i a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori e aru ana kia eke panuku anÅ rÄtou, kia tutuki i a rÄtou Te WÄ Tuku Reo nui o te ao.
"I tÄrÄ tau i neke atu i te 1 miriona ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa i whakanui tahi i te reo, Ä, i tÄnei tau e tÅ«manakotia ana kia eke tÄtou ki te 2 miriona tÄngata e whakanui tahi ana," te kÄ« a te Tumu Whakahaere, a Ngahiwi Apanui.
"He reo tata korehÄhÄ tonu te reo MÄori. Me whai wÄhi mai te katoa kia ora ai te reo mÅ ngÄ whakareanga, haere ake nei."
"Kua oti kÄ te hÄpono a Aotearoa i te tau 2020: he mea whakakotahi te reo MÄori i a tÄtou, ahakoa te tangata, ahakoa nÅ hea."
Ka whakaritea e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori tÄtahi wÄ tuku reo mariko Ä te 12pm, hei Ä TÅ«rei, te 14 o Hepetema, 2021. Ka mutu ana te rÄhitatanga i te pae tukutuku o www.reomaori.co.nz, ka taea e ngÄ kaiwhakauru te whakanui i te reo ki te wÄhi me te tÄera e hiahiatia ana e rÄtou. I te tau 2020, 1,058,356 ngÄ tÄngata i waiata, i tuku rotarota, i hoe waka ama, i karakia, i whakanui, Ä, i whai wÄhi ki tÄnei hÄ«tÅria.
"Kei te hiahia hoki mÄtou kia tutuki i a mÄtou te nama nui o te ao mÅ ngÄ tÄngata e kÅrero ana, e whakanui tahi ana i tÄtahi reo tata korehÄhÄ, i tÄtahi reo taketake. I tÄrÄ tau i neke atu i te 1 miriona tÄngata i whai wÄhi mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, ka mutu, i tÄnei tau e tÅ«manakotia ana kia eke tÄtou ki te 2 miriona e whakakotahi ana."
Ka rÄhitatia e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori tana whakamÄtau i tÄnei ki te pukapuka a Guinness mÅ ngÄ rekoata nui o te ao. Ki tÄ te pÅtitanga a Colmar Brunton i te TÄ«hema o te tau 2020, tokowaru katoa o te tekau e whakapae ana he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo MÄori ki te tuakiritanga Ä-motu o Aotearoa.
I te nuinga o ngÄ rautau 1900, i tÄnoanoatia e te kÄwanatanga o Aotearoa i te reo MÄori me tana kaha akiaki kia kaua ia e kÅrerohia i ngÄ horopaki tÅ«matawhÄnui, Ä, i aukatihia te reo. He mea patu ngÄ tamariki mÅ te kÅrero MÄori i ngÄ kura, nÄwai, ka mÅrearea te reo i ngÄ whakareanga e piki ake ana. He kaha nÅ te porotÄhi rongomau me ngÄ mahi tutetute, i mana ai te reo MÄori hei reo Ä-ture i te tau 1987, Ä, i whakatÅ«ria a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori i taua tau tonu ki te Äwhina i te whakamÄuitanga o te reo.
"Ka ngaro te reo i te whakareanga kotahi, engari me toru ngÄ whakareanga e hoki mai anÅ ia. Me neke atu i te 1 miriona ngÄ arero reo MÄori Ä te tau 2040, e haumaru ai te reo," te kÄ« a te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins.
"Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kaiwhakaawenga matua i te matenga o te reo ko ngÄ waiaro o te hapori."
"Ko tÄ Te WÄ Tuku Reo he whakaemi i te motu kia rangona te hira o tÅ tatou reo taketake. Ka whai whakaaro hoki mÄtou ki te wÄ i tukuna te petihana o te reo MÄori ki te pÄremata i te tau 1972. He wÄ tÄnei e whakaemi tahi ai tÄtou, ka huritao ki te wÄ hipa, ki te wÄ tÅ«, me te whakatika tahi mÅ ngÄ rÄ ki tua."
"He wÄ tÄnei me tÅ« kotahi ai a Aotearoa hei whakapuaki i te hiahia kia haumarutia tÅ tÄtou reo mÅ ngÄ whakareanga, haere ake nei, nÄ te mea he taonga te reo ki tÅ tÄtou motu."
He pÄ«tau whakareia Te WÄ Tuku Reo tuatahi i te tau 2020 e mÅhiotia whÄnuitia ana e te ao, Ä, i toa i a rÄtou ngÄ tohu koura e waru i te hui Ä-tau a IPRA (NgÄ Tohu Takawaenga o te Ao) i RÄnana - he mea tautoko nÄ te RÅ«nanga Whakakotahi i ngÄ Iwi o te Ao. I te PÄpuere i kÅwhiria a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins hei mema mÅ te RÅpÅ« o te RÅ«nanga Whakakotahi i ngÄ Iwi o te Ao e aronui ana ki te ngÄ tau ngahuru e whakanui ana i ngÄ reo taketake, ka tÄ«mata Ä tÄrÄ tau.
