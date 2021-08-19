Maori Language Moment 2021 / Te Wa Tuku Reo Maori 2021

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 11:24

MÄori Language Moment 2021

One thing New Zealanders are good at is uniting, whether it's against COVID or in support of our endangered, indigenous language.

New Zealanders are being invited to be part of history and help shape the future as the MÄori Language Commission seeks to set a new world record with its award-winning MÄori Language Moment.

"Last year 1 million New Zealanders celebrated te reo with us, this year we are hoping to see 2 million New Zealanders celebrating with us," said commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Te reo MÄori is still an endangered language. We need everyone’s help to ensure it is safe for future generations."

"As New Zealanders proved in 2020: te reo MÄori is something that unites us no matter who are, or where we live."

The commission will host a virtual moment at 12pm on Tuesday 14th September 2021. After registering online via www.reomaori.co.nz, participants can celebrate te reo from wherever they are, in whatever way they wish. In 2020 1,058,356 people sang, recited poetry, paddled waka ama, prayed and celebrated their way into history.

"We also want to set the world record for people speaking and celebrating an endangered, indigenous language at the same time. Last year more than 1 million people joined us for our MÄori Language Moment, this year we want to see 2 million of us gathered together."

The commission will be registering its world record attempt with the Guinness Book of World Records. A Colmar Brunton poll in December 2020 revealed that 8 in 10 Kiwis see te reo as part of their national identity.

For most of the 20th century the New Zealand government made it socially unacceptable to openly speak te reo MÄori by discouraging and banning the language. MÄori children were physically punished for speaking te reo at school and within a generation, the language was endangered. Peaceful protest and activism saw te reo made an official language in 1987, the same year the commission was established to help revitalise the language.

"It takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back. If we are to safeguard te reo we need 1 million speakers by 2040," said MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

"A key contributor to the death of a language is societal attitudes."

"Our MÄori Language Moment is about gathering as a nation to say we value our indigenous language. We also mark the moment the petition was presented to parliament in 1972. This is about coming together to reflect on our past, acknowledge where we are now and prepare for our shared future."

"It is about us standing together as New Zealanders and saying we want to protect our language for future generations because te reo is the language of our nation."

The inaugural moment in 2020 has been recognised globally as a leading initiative, most recently winning eight golds at the annual UN-endorsed, IPRA Golden World Awards (International Public Relations Awards) in London. In February Professor Higgins was elected to the UN Global Taskforce for the Decade of Indigenous Languages which begins next year.

Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori 2021

KÄore he painga i a tÄtou mÅ te whakapiri hei iwi kotahi, ahakoa i te pakanga ki te KOWHEORI, mÅ tÅ tÄtou reo taketake rÄnei: Aotearoa, eke panuku, eke tangaroa hui e tÄiki e.

E pÅhiritia ana ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa kia whai wÄhi mai rÄtou ki te ahuahu i te ÄpÅpÅ o te reo, i a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori e aru ana kia eke panuku anÅ rÄtou, kia tutuki i a rÄtou Te WÄ Tuku Reo nui o te ao.

"I tÄrÄ tau i neke atu i te 1 miriona ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa i whakanui tahi i te reo, Ä, i tÄnei tau e tÅ«manakotia ana kia eke tÄtou ki te 2 miriona tÄngata e whakanui tahi ana," te kÄ« a te Tumu Whakahaere, a Ngahiwi Apanui.

"He reo tata korehÄhÄ tonu te reo MÄori. Me whai wÄhi mai te katoa kia ora ai te reo mÅ ngÄ whakareanga, haere ake nei."

"Kua oti kÄ te hÄpono a Aotearoa i te tau 2020: he mea whakakotahi te reo MÄori i a tÄtou, ahakoa te tangata, ahakoa nÅ hea."

Ka whakaritea e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori tÄtahi wÄ tuku reo mariko Ä te 12pm, hei Ä TÅ«rei, te 14 o Hepetema, 2021. Ka mutu ana te rÄhitatanga i te pae tukutuku o www.reomaori.co.nz, ka taea e ngÄ kaiwhakauru te whakanui i te reo ki te wÄhi me te tÄera e hiahiatia ana e rÄtou. I te tau 2020, 1,058,356 ngÄ tÄngata i waiata, i tuku rotarota, i hoe waka ama, i karakia, i whakanui, Ä, i whai wÄhi ki tÄnei hÄ«tÅria.

"Kei te hiahia hoki mÄtou kia tutuki i a mÄtou te nama nui o te ao mÅ ngÄ tÄngata e kÅrero ana, e whakanui tahi ana i tÄtahi reo tata korehÄhÄ, i tÄtahi reo taketake. I tÄrÄ tau i neke atu i te 1 miriona tÄngata i whai wÄhi mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, ka mutu, i tÄnei tau e tÅ«manakotia ana kia eke tÄtou ki te 2 miriona e whakakotahi ana."

Ka rÄhitatia e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori tana whakamÄtau i tÄnei ki te pukapuka a Guinness mÅ ngÄ rekoata nui o te ao. Ki tÄ te pÅtitanga a Colmar Brunton i te TÄ«hema o te tau 2020, tokowaru katoa o te tekau e whakapae ana he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo MÄori ki te tuakiritanga Ä-motu o Aotearoa.

I te nuinga o ngÄ rautau 1900, i tÄnoanoatia e te kÄwanatanga o Aotearoa i te reo MÄori me tana kaha akiaki kia kaua ia e kÅrerohia i ngÄ horopaki tÅ«matawhÄnui, Ä, i aukatihia te reo. He mea patu ngÄ tamariki mÅ te kÅrero MÄori i ngÄ kura, nÄwai, ka mÅrearea te reo i ngÄ whakareanga e piki ake ana. He kaha nÅ te porotÄhi rongomau me ngÄ mahi tutetute, i mana ai te reo MÄori hei reo Ä-ture i te tau 1987, Ä, i whakatÅ«ria a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori i taua tau tonu ki te Äwhina i te whakamÄuitanga o te reo.

"Ka ngaro te reo i te whakareanga kotahi, engari me toru ngÄ whakareanga e hoki mai anÅ ia. Me neke atu i te 1 miriona ngÄ arero reo MÄori Ä te tau 2040, e haumaru ai te reo," te kÄ« a te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins.

"Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kaiwhakaawenga matua i te matenga o te reo ko ngÄ waiaro o te hapori."

"Ko tÄ Te WÄ Tuku Reo he whakaemi i te motu kia rangona te hira o tÅ tatou reo taketake. Ka whai whakaaro hoki mÄtou ki te wÄ i tukuna te petihana o te reo MÄori ki te pÄremata i te tau 1972. He wÄ tÄnei e whakaemi tahi ai tÄtou, ka huritao ki te wÄ hipa, ki te wÄ tÅ«, me te whakatika tahi mÅ ngÄ rÄ ki tua."

"He wÄ tÄnei me tÅ« kotahi ai a Aotearoa hei whakapuaki i te hiahia kia haumarutia tÅ tÄtou reo mÅ ngÄ whakareanga, haere ake nei, nÄ te mea he taonga te reo ki tÅ tÄtou motu."

He pÄ«tau whakareia Te WÄ Tuku Reo tuatahi i te tau 2020 e mÅhiotia whÄnuitia ana e te ao, Ä, i toa i a rÄtou ngÄ tohu koura e waru i te hui Ä-tau a IPRA (NgÄ Tohu Takawaenga o te Ao) i RÄnana - he mea tautoko nÄ te RÅ«nanga Whakakotahi i ngÄ Iwi o te Ao. I te PÄpuere i kÅwhiria a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins hei mema mÅ te RÅpÅ« o te RÅ«nanga Whakakotahi i ngÄ Iwi o te Ao e aronui ana ki te ngÄ tau ngahuru e whakanui ana i ngÄ reo taketake, ka tÄ«mata Ä tÄrÄ tau.