Play your part and keep us all safe - Office of the Mayor

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 13:01

On day two of the current COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult acknowledged the commitment of those in the district playing their part to keep everyone safe and well.

"It’s been said a number of times in the last two days. None of us wanted to be here again, many of us expected it, and here we are - back in lockdown. For many it has been easy to dust off the protocols and behaviours from last year and they have stepped straight back into working from home. Hundreds of Council staff are continuing to keep the wheels turning knowing that our services have to keep running no matter what and there are so many essential workers out there making sure we can access health services, groceries and medicines.

"I particularly want to thank our health workers. They have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 disaster now for almost 18 months. To them, thank you for all you do to keep our community safe.

"I have heard concerns from members of our communities that there are some folks not doing their bit - perhaps unwittingly as they haven’t seen the rules changing - but I acknowledge having been COVID free for over a year we have perhaps become complacent. This is something we cannot afford to be in the face of the Delta variant having seen what it is doing across the world and how quickly it has taken a hold in New South Wales. Their approach to starting with lighter restrictions and increasing in severity has not helped them control their outbreak. We need to do our utmost in following all the restrictions and requirements to ensure we can stamp this outbreak out quickly and with minimal disruption to the freedoms we have come to enjoy. And lastly, hopefully we see no loss of life.

"The one source of truth for COVID-19 information should be the Government’s COVID-19 website (https://covid19.govt.nz/), but in summary:

> Stay at home in your bubble.

> Wear a face mask. It is encouraged to wear them whenever you leave home especially if physical distancing is not possible. However, it is now a legal requirement to wear a face mask when visiting all services that are open during Alert Level 4 including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations. This is in addition to the existing requirement to wear them on public transport and departure points, on flights, in taxis and when visiting healthcare facilities.

> Go out only if you are an essential worker, for exercise (with your bubble), or to access essential services.

> If you do go out, scan QR codes and have Bluetooth turned on in the tracer app or complete your details in the manual registers on site if you do not have scanning capabilities on your phone.

> Vaccination is one of the strongest defences we have against COVID-19 and from this Friday everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to book.

> If you are unwell with cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms or have been in a location of interest you should be isolating at home and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

"For those of you who may have been visiting or holidaying in our district, the Government has advised that you now need to return home and gave a 48-hour notice period from 11.59pm on Tuesday. We have been advised there have been some visitors struggling to get flights out of Queenstown and those responsible agencies and organisations are working to put on additional flights and find solutions. If you’re unable to secure a booking it is your responsibility to arrange extended accommodation with your provider but do keep trying the airlines for a flight. If you’ve been here by car or campervan, we wish you a safe journey and hope to see you all soon on the other side of this current situation.

"There have been suggestions and rumours of local cases and I would ask people to remain calm, avoid joining the rumour mill, and rely on the Ministry of Health as the source of truth in this matter.

"If you are struggling with the current lockdown situation, remember it’s ok to say you’re not ok. There is help out there and I encourage you to seek support either from your bubble or from the many services available. A go-to service is Need to Talk which can be reach be calling or texting 1737 and they are available 24/7.

"Lastly, I appeal to you all to follow the rules and do everything you can to help us get through this quickly and safely, and get back to normal life as soon as we can.

"If you are questioning why you need to follow the rules or are hesitant to book a vaccine once you’re eligible I urge you to do so, if not for yourselves, then for your family and whÄnau, for your neighbours and friends, for the vulnerable in our communities, for your colleagues and co-workers. Do not be the one that puts all of them at risk.

"Be kind to each other and be safe. Kia kaha."