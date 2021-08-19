Three Waters Reform: Council to host information sessions for public to attend

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 13:13

Last week The Grey District Council issued a statement explaining more information was needed about the Three Waters Reform announced by the Government.

Since then, Council has been working behind the scenes to gather more information to present to our ratepayers and residents. Even with the news of a nationwide Alert Level 4 Covid-19 Lockdown earlier in the week, work understanding the reform will continue to go ahead.

An information flyer is being put together and will be sent out to all households in the community, the flyer will provide important information on the three waters (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater) and will also have the dates, times and locations for the information sessions that all members of the public are encouraged to attend. The information sessions will have Councillors and Council Staff members in attendance to provide as much information as we have and some answers to questions people may have around the reform. Please note: the information sessions will be subject to Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions and the sessions will not go ahead in either Alert Level 3 or 4.

Mayor Tania Gibson said "people are concerned, and we want your feedback. It is a huge issue facing the district. In our view, the process so far has been inadequate and rushed by government about one of our most precious assets."

Deputy Mayor Allan Gibson who holds the three waters portfolio for the Grey District reiterated "it is vital that people come along and express their views on the proposed reform."

We will continue to update residents as the information comes to hand.

If you would like to read more information on the reform, please view the following link:

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Three-Waters-Reform-Programme

