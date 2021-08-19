IATA's comments on Singapore's easing of travel restrictions

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 23:41

In response to Singapore’s announcement to ease travel restrictions, Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Deputy Director General, gave the following comment:

"Singapore’s announcement is a positive step in the right direction. We understand the need for a cautious approach, and look forward to seeing further lifting of quarantine requirements. This will help with the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

It has been 1.5 years since the world closed its borders to international travel. A lot more is known today about COVID-19. Unfortunately many states in Asia Pacific continue to adopt a risk adverse zero-COVID approach, and continue to shut their borders. This is not sustainable and is detrimental to both their economies and their populations.

We have seen moves around the world to reopen borders, allow international travel, and restarting their aviation and tourism sectors. Asia-Pacific risks being left behind.

A data driven approach using vaccination and testing can manage the risk of COVID-19 when reopening borders to international travel. Singapore has shown leadership in demonstrating that it is safe to reopen international travel without quarantine. I hope other Asia Pacific states will take similar steps with their borders."