PSA pays tribute to Sir Michael Cullen

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 12:56

It is with great sadness that the Public Service Association acknowledges the death of Sir Michael Cullen. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies says, "Sir Michael was a friend of the union movement and working people. His life was spent in service to his fellow New Zealanders and he was always generous with his time and intellect, while remaining down to earth and humble."

"Our union members directly benefit from Sir Michael’s work to support and rebuild the capacity and capability of the public service during his term in government in the early 2000s."

"All working New Zealanders also benefit from Kiwisaver, Working for Families and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund - those bold contributions to society’s safety net."

"His deep relationships with tangata whenua, built during his time as Minister in charge of Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, continued until his death."

"His achievements leave a legacy that will impact us all for generations to come. We will miss him immensely. Moe mai rÄ e te rangatira."