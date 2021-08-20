Ruapehu EOC 'up and running smoothly'

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 14:07

Ruapehu’s Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) is up and running smoothly benefiting from the experience from the Level 4 lockdown last year.

All staff with the exception of EOC staff or staff required to work in the field are working from home.

Chief Executive and Civil Defence Controller Clive Manley said that since the COVID outbreak last year Council had invested in equipment and training to enable staff to work remotely while maintaining core activities and services.

"While Council offices are closed anyone needing Council services should continue to call our main office number 07 895 8188.

This is also the number for anyone needing welfare support services.

So far calls for welfare support have been light with most people being able to look after themselves.

If the lockdown is extended in our area, we would expect this situation to change over time however.

Our welfare team are well prepared for any eventuality that might eventuate.

They are working closely with local iwi and other agencies in coordinating their efforts across the district.

Our message to everyone is to stay home and stay safe.

This includes visitors to Ruapehu who should be planning to get home before the midnight deadline tonight.

People should stay connected with mainstream media and the www.covid19.govt.nz website for reliable up to date information.

We are also encouraging visitor accommodation providers to send their visitors home in an effort to assist our COVID19 response.

The best place for everyone is home," he said.