Feral Goat Hunt Competition cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 14:13

The inaugural Feral Goat Hunting Competition planned by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) has been cancelled.

The New Zealand Government announced the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community on 17 August - just a few days after the start of the goat hunting competition. The competition was to culminate with a prizegiving event on 4 September in Te Kuiti.

Kina Campbell, DOC’s Maniapoto District Biodiversity Supervisor, says with New Zealand at COVID-19 Level 4, hunting is not permitted - meaning the competition cannot proceed.

"We appreciate this news will disappoint a lot of people planning to enter, but COVID-19 has given us no choice," she says.

"Heading into the bush to hunt is not allowed when the Government’s very clear direction is for people to stay home and stay safe."

Any rescheduling of the competition will be announced in due course once details are finalised.