Mike Sang welcomed to BRANZ Board, Alan Bickers reappointed

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 15:46

Mike Sang has been appointed to the BRANZ Group Board of Directors, as announced by BRANZ Chair, Dr Helen Anderson, today.

"We’re delighted to welcome Mike to the BRANZ Board.

"BRANZ is committed to fostering a building system that delivers better outcomes for all in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our ambition for the sector and our passion for industry transformation demand robust governance skills, informed by a knowledge of innovation, co-creation and systems thinking. Mike will contribute significant expertise, insight and experience to the task," says Dr Anderson.

Mike brings over 20 years’ experience working with, and on, boards as a non-executive Director, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer. Roles have been across multiple sectors including infrastructure, property, transport and agriculture and with listed, SOE and family businesses.

At this same time, Alan Bickers is also reappointed to the BRANZ Board.

"We’re delighted to continue to have Alan’s experience and expertise as we head into the $40-million campus redevelopment build project over the next three years," says Dr Anderson.

Alan has had a lengthy career in civil engineering, management, consulting and governance. He joined the BRANZ Board in 2015 and is currently Chair of the Campus and Asset Management Plan Committee of the Board.

The full list of BRANZ Board members can be found at branz.co.nz/about/our-board