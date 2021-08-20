Details of representation review submissions released - QLDC

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 15:54

Ahead of formal hearings next week, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has published details online of public submissions on the proposed representation model.

A total of 302 submissions were received during formal community consultation that ran from 5 July to 6 August. Of these submissions, nearly three-quarters came from Upper Clutha residents, with the remainder coming largely from Arrowtown1.

There was broad support for the overall proposal Council adopted for consultation which included:

increasing the overall number of Councillors from ten to 12,

electing Councillors by ward,

the proposed four ward boundaries, and

the number of proposed Councillors elected per ward.

More than half of the submitters supported the proposed names of the wards (which are based on significant geographic features in each ward) as Whakatipu, Kawarau, Arrowtown and WÄnaka-HÄwea. There were suggestions for consistency to give proposed Arrowtown Ward a similar MÄori name of Haehaenui reflecting the Arrow River as the ward’s geographic feature.

Two thirds of submitters, mainly from the Upper Clutha, supported the current arrangement to retain the WÄnaka Community Board, with 57 submitters from across the district in favour of no community boards in the district.

Many submitters also provided general comments in support of their submission, with some including suggestions for other changes beyond the scope of the Representation Review. Among these were suggestions to change the name of the district and to increase MÄori representation.

QLDC Senior Governance Advisor/Electoral Officer Jane Robertson thanked everyone who took the time to submit.

"Elected members have had a chance to review the submissions which are now available for public viewing via our Let’s Talk webpage," she said.

Hearings are scheduled to take place in Queenstown on Thursday 26 August, and WÄnaka on Friday, 27 August. These are open to the public but only submitters may speak. The hearings panel will be the Full Council.

"Council will then consider whether to retain the original proposal or to change it, with a decision expected to be made at the Full Council meeting on 16 September. Following that, there will be a one-month period of appeals and/or objections. If any appeals and/or objections are received, the Electoral Commission will make a final decision." said Ms Robertson.

1 Other submissions were 6% from Queenstown-Wakatipu, and 4.7% from those living outside the district