Mayor calls for patience as lockdown continues - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 17:42

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says continuing the Alert Level 4 lockdown is tough, but the right call, and the city is well placed to cope.

Today’s decision means Dunedin - like the rest of the country - will remain in Alert Level 4 lockdown until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday, after the number of community cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant in parts of the North Island climbed by 11 to reach 31.

While all cases have so far emerged in Auckland and Wellington, Mr Hawkins says Dunedin - like the rest of the country - needs to play its part in stamping out COVID-19 once again.

"The Delta variant has a voracious appetite and we know it can spread quickly, so we can’t afford to take any chances. Lockdown is tough, especially for families and our business community, but those challenges need to be met to avoid the greater suffering of the virus going unchecked.

"We need to continue to be patient, kind, and support each other as we work together to get through this. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again."

Under Alert Level 4, the DCC will continue to provide on-street metered parking - and parking inside the Moray Place and Great King Street carparking buildings - free of charge, to support our essential workers.

DCC critical services - such as water, wastewater and rubbish and mixed recycling collection - will continue, although a pause on blue crate glass recycling is still in place. Residents are asked to stockpile glass recycling as much as possible for now, and not to put rubbish in yellow-lidded bins.

Public facilities remain closed, while parks and reserves are open - subject to physical distancing requirements - and visitors to DCC playgrounds are asked not to use the play equipment.

Mr Hawkins urged everyone to continue to follow official advice, including staying home where possible; sticking to your own bubble; washing your hands; getting tested if you’re sick; wearing a mask whenever you’re outside the house; and scanning QR codes everywhere you go.

Cabinet will meet again on Monday to review next steps.