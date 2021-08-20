Public transport update for Canterbury - Environment Canterbury

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 17:49

Advice for using public transport during Alert Level 4 remains the same. Thanks to those who have been adhering to the restrictions, keeping our drivers and each other safe.

As a reminder: Face coverings are essential on public transport and everywhere when you are out and about, for everyone 12 and over.

Greater Christchurch buses are operating with rear door boarding and alighting only, unless you require front door boarding for accessibility reasons.

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, including this Saturday and Sunday (21 and 22 August).

The Timaru Link and Temuka service remain closed, but MyWay is operating its standard hours, excluding the late evenings. Hours are Monday - Friday 6am - 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am - 6pm.

The Christchurch Bus Interchange, Riccarton Lounge and our Metroinfo counter are all closed.

Please scan the NZ COVID Tracer app using the QR codes located throughout the vehicle.