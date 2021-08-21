Auckland Powerball player wins $11.5 million

Saturday, 21 August, 2021 - 21:32

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating after winning $11.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and is made up of $11 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fifteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3 million with Powerball First Division.

One other lucky Lotto player from Southland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone from the above locations who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

At all times Lotto NZ encourages players to Play Smart and not spend more than they can afford. This is especially important at this time of uncertainty, during the current COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown. More information is available on MyLotto: https://mylotto.co.nz/our-commitment-to-responsible-gaming

Our live draws can’t continue during Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.