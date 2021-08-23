Council and Portside restaurant maintain Napier's architectural heritage

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 09:57

An important piece of Napier’s heritage has been restored and saved for future generations to appreciate.

Portside bar and restaurant occupies the old Napier Club building. The building’s new owners, Adam Satherley and Troy Morgan, worked closely with Napier City Council during the building’s fit-out to become Portside.

When approached by Adam and Troy, NCC provided all of its historical research material and met with them to provide information about the building’s original features and discuss what would be worth saving.

NCC’s Strategic Planning Lead Fleur Lincoln says the building owners were under no obligation to retain the building’s character in any way.

"Thankfully, Adam and Troy supported retaining this important part of Napier’s story. We worked closely with them on how to bring out the best of the building’s original features. We also had to ensure the building could meet modern standards, and Adam and Troy were keen to present an outstanding experience to future patrons of the bar and restaurant," says Fleur.

A new addition to the property is a parklet located within two carpark spaces immediately in front of the building. It is designed to draw attention to the building and to complement it.

"It’s consistent with Council’s desire to provide more ‘people’ space in appropriate areas normally occupied by an empty car," says Fleur.

"The parklet means extra dining space for patrons to enjoy the spectacular views across Marine Parade and extends sunlight access to outdoor diners in summer," says building owner Adam.

The building was design by architect E.A. Williams, who was one of Napier’s small group of post-earthquake architects. The exterior of the building retains much of its original character, although several of the windows were previously altered and the terrace and entry steps are not original.