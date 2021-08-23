Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 12:32

MÄori Television’s multi-platform media hub, TE AO MÄORI NEWS, is stepping up its daily bilingual news coverage in response to the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

As well as its flagship weekday news programmes - TE AO TAPATAHI in the early afternoon and TE AO MÄRAMA in the early evening - short news bulletins in English and MÄori are now rolling out across all platforms during the day.

The Government’s daily press conference at 1.00 PM is also live streamed on MÄori Television’s website, www.maoritelevision.com, and the MÄORI+ app.

Head of News and Current Affairs, Wena Harawira, says her team has been pressing ahead - over the past 18 months - with its vision to be a story-led media hub delivering quality bilingual content to anyone, anywhere, any time, on any device.

The mobile app, TE AO MÄORI NEWS, also drives important alerts and messages to MÄori as well as providing free access to breaking news.

Harawira says an exciting development in the transformation is an increased focus on digital-first news with bulletins on linear now reserved for breaking stories.

In early 2020, TE AO MÄORI NEWS took a proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that MÄori communities across the country were connected and well-informed by its local, regional and national news in real time.

As a result, viewership, downloads and engagement continue to show a significant increase compared to pre-COVID-19.

"MÄori Television has played a critical role in serving MÄori during the global pandemic, confirming the need for MÄori-led news, views and interviews in both languages," says Harawira.

"Our capacity as a news organisation influences and informs the national discourse, reminding and holding decision-makers to account for MÄori health and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on whÄnau."

Harawira says no other media outlet can match the same direct and immediate access to whÄnau in their homes.

"The pandemic has also created a unique situation that encourages our people to increase their connection through - and consumption of - media.

"Without the ability to connect in person, and faced with unusual stresses such as isolation, loss of income, and balancing tamariki care and mahi from home, whÄnau are naturally motivated to share their experiences and stories more than usual."

The updated TE AO MÄORI NEWS content is free-to-air on MÄori Television and Te Reo channels; online at www.maoritelevision.com; on the Facebook page, Te Ao; and now on the MÄORI+ app.

- TE AO TÅªROA: Five-minute news bulletins in MÄori every day at 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

- TE AO HURIHURI: Five-minute news bulletins in English every day at 12.30 PM and 5.00 PM.

- TE AO TAPATAHI: Half-hour live-to-air bilingual news programme every weekday at 12 noon on MÄori Television; with highlights of the week every Sunday at 11.00 AM.

- TE AO MÄRAMA: Half-hour MÄori language news programme every weekday on Te Reo at 5.30 PM (repeated at 10.00 PM) and on MÄori Television at 6.30 PM (repeated at 11.00 PM); with highlights of the week every Sunday at 6.30 PM.

The Government’s daily press conference at 1.00 PM is also live streamed on MÄori Television’s website and the MÄORI+ app.