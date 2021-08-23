BCITO transition to Te Pukenga approved

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 15:09

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) has approved the transition of the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) to Te PÅ«kenga.

The TEC Board’s approval of BCITO’s transition plan sets the way for the transition to occur on 4 October 2021. All of BCITO’s learners and arranging training functions, and most of BCITO’s employees will transfer to Te PÅ«kenga subsidiary Work-Based Learning Ltd (WBL), as the BCITO business division.

Acting chief executive of Work Based Learning Ltd, Fiona Kingsford, said, "we are very much looking forward to welcoming BCITO and having their vast expertise and knowledge of infrastructure training in our new national network."

BCITO is a very large ITO with 20,000 apprentices and 1,800 trainees, working with 8,350 employers. They are the third ITO to transition to Te PÅ«kenga, joining Competenz and Connexis ITOs in Te PÅ«kenga whÄnau.