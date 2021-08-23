New JobAdder reports reveal ANZ employer demand and confidence is returning

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 15:25

Sydney, Australia, August, 2021: JobAdder, a global recruitment software solution that helps agency and in-house recruiters find and manage talent more effectively, has today released the findings of its two quarterly reports; JobAdder Global Talent Acquisition Report: Q2 2021 and JobAdder Global Recruitment and Staffing Industry Report: Q2 2021.

The JobAdder Global Talent Acquisition Report: Q2 2021 demonstrates that from April to June 2021, the Australian market experienced a significant increase in the average number of jobs created, with 17.70 average jobs per corporate account in Q2 2020 rising to 42.39 average jobs in Q2 2021. In New Zealand, similar year-on-year (YoY) growth illustrates strong performance from JobAdder corporate accounts with 12.94 average jobs in Q2 2020 compared to 33.54 average jobs in Q2 2021.

When looking at the JobAdder Global Recruitment and Staffing Industry Report: Q2 2021, there is also a positive upward trend for agency users across Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, JobAdder agency accounts posted an average of 55.88 jobs each in Q2 2021, an increase from 48.60 average jobs in Q1 2021 and 25.14 in Q2 2020. In New Zealand, similar YoY growth shows robust performance from JobAdder agency accounts with 19.56 average jobs in Q2 2020 compared to 53.80 average jobs in Q2 2021.

The findings from both reports pinpoint the steady return of employment demand and employer confidence, when compared to the same period the year prior.

JobAdder CEO, Martin Herbst, said: "As the recruitment space in Australia and New Zealand continues to recover from the devastation caused by the global pandemic, our reports highlight the growth these in-house and agency recruiters are seeing across the markets, as well as the issues and roadblocks they are still facing on a daily basis. We are confident that as time persists, we will see more positive trends outweigh the negative, as the industry heads back into pre-pandemic territory."

Key findings from the JobAdder Global Talent Acquisition Report: Q2 2021 include:

#1: More Australians and New Zealanders are staying in their current jobs

The Australian market has seen a downwards shift in applications per job over the past year, dropping from an average ratio of 62.1 in Q2 2020 to 30.5 in Q2 2021.

In New Zealand, the ratio fell from 41.9 in Q2 2020 to 22.2 in Q2 2021.

#2: Jobs and placements are getting filled quicker than in Q1 2021

Temp and contract roles in Australia took an average of 24.9 days to place, compared to 21.7 days in New Zealand.

For permanent roles, the days to place were similar across both markets, with New Zealand sitting on an average of 31.3 days, followed by Australia with 32.6 days.

In Australia, JobAdder users experienced an increase in the YoY metrics for days to place, moving from 22.5 in Q2 2020 to 28.2 in Q2 2021. This is well below the external equivalent, which increased from 37.2 days to 41.1 days.

In the New Zealand market, days to place fell YoY, both within JobAdder and external sources. In JobAdder, days to place decreased from 29.4 days in Q2 2020 to 26.5 days in Q2 2021, and in external sources the average days to place moved from 49.1 in 2020 to 38.0 in 2021.

Key findings from the JobAdder Global Recruitment and Staffing Industry Report: Q2 2021 include:

#1: Australia and New Zealand agencies are still struggling with talent shortages

In Australia, the average ratio for applications per job was sitting at 51.9 in Q2 2020, and decreased in Q2 2021 to 18.8.

In New Zealand, applications moved from 24.9 in Q2 2020 to 10.0 in Q2 2021.

#2: Recruiters are filling roles at a stable pace

For temp and contract roles, the days to place average in Australia was 6.9 days for Q2 2021, followed by New Zealand with 8.0 days.

For permanent roles, the days to place average for Australia was 29.5 days in Q2 2021, and 38.0 days in New Zealand.

In Australia for temp and contract roles, agency users were seeing an average days to place of around 5.8 days in Q2 2021 using the JobAdder database, the same average as in Q2 2020. For permanent roles, agency users were averaging 26.5 days to place using the JobAdder database, compared to 41.3 days to place with an external source.

In New Zealand for temp and contract roles, agency users were averaging 7.0 days to place from the JobAdder database in Q2 2021, compared to 27.4 days from an external source. For permanent roles, the average days to place was 34.0 from the JobAdder database in Q2 this year, compared to 47.2 days from an external source.

#3: Agency fees increase as the market bounces back

After dropping by 1.2 per cent in the same period in 2020, Australia’s recruiter agency fees increased by 1.1 per cent in Q2 2021.

In New Zealand, recruiter agency fees increased by 0.2 per cent in Q2 2021, compared to the 2.9 decrease in Q2 2020.

Recruitment industry expert and advisor to JobAdder, Greg Savage, added: "The five quarters of data covered in the JobAdder global findings report series have been the most tumultuous in recent history, as we all know.

"The effect of COVID-19 on the economy, confidence and jobs has been profound. Indeed, back in the dark days of Q2 2020, few of us would have predicted the strength and pace of the hiring bounce back that we have witnessed.

"Recruitment agencies have gone from famine to feast in terms of job orders lodged. This is demonstrated in this report’s data, which shows a steep climb in job orders in all regions covered. Small blips, such as the prolonged lockdown in Melbourne in the second half of 2020, can be detected. Overall, however, the shortage of jobs has shifted to what some have called a ‘hiring frenzy’, which while very welcome, has created new challenges.

"Foremost amongst these challenges is talent shortages, which is a global issue. These skills shortages were looming before COVID-19, but now border closures and strong demand have shone the light on a lack of qualified talent. This can be seen in the declining application numbers illustrated in this report.

"We are seeing relapses into lockdowns and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 Delta variant strain. How this will impact hiring and confidence generally is still playing out, but it will not be positive, that we know," concluded Mr Savage.

JobAdder helped to place over 307,500 jobs in the FY 2020-2021 and is used by more recruiters in ANZ than any other platform.

Download the JobAdder Global Talent Acquisition Report: Q2 2021 here. https://jobadder.com/lp/global-industry-report-q2-2021-in-house

Download the JobAdder Global Recruitment and Staffing Industry Report: Q2 2021 here. https://jobadder.com/lp/global-recruitment-and-staffing-report-q2-2021-agency