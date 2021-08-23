$25,000 Matauranga Maori grants - application deadline extended

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 16:24

Two week extension for applications for HNZPT Mātauranga Māori program grants.

Kia hiwa rā! Kia hiwa rā! He karere whakamōhio tēnei nā Pouhere Taonga ki te motu. Nō te whakaohonga anō o te mate kōwheori 19 ki Aoteroa nei, kua panonihia te rangi aukati i ngā tono karāti mātauranga Māori a Pouhere Taonga ki te 3 o Hepetema 2021. Ko ngā karāti e rua tekau, a tae ake rā ki te $25,000 ka whakawhiwhia motuhaketia ki te iwi, te hapū, me te hāpori Māori mō ngā kaupapa e tautoko ana i te whakarauoratanga mai o Ngā riu o ngā tūpuna me ngā whaihanga Māori e ngarongaro haere ana. Nā reira, e wātea ana te rua wiki ki te motu ki te tuku mai i a koutou tono. Tonoa mai ki Ta mātau pae tukutuku. Kia haumaru te noho.

Kia hiwa rā! Kia hiwa rā! This is an annoucement on behalf of Pouhere Taonga to the nation. Since the recent re-awakening of Covid-19 here in New Zealand, it was decided that the closing date for the Pouhere Taonga Mātauranga Māori contestable grants will be extended to the 3rd of September 2021. We are offering 20 contestable grants of up to $25,000 each for iwi, hapū, and Māori communities for projects supporting the revitilisation of vulnerable Ancestral Landscapes and Māori built heritage knowledge. There are now a further two weeks available to those who would like to submit an application. Please visit our website for more information. Kia haumaru te noho.