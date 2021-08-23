By-election preliminary results to be announced Wednesday - Council

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 19:08

After a seven-day voting extension, Hamilton City Council’s newest elected member will be announced on Wednesday 25 August.

A voting extension was granted for Council’s East Ward By-election following the announcement New Zealand was moving to Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm on 17 August.

Council’s Governance Manager Becca Brooke is encouraging anyone who is yet to get their votes in to act now.

"If Hamiltonians send their votes in today or tomorrow, there is a chance they may still make it in time to be counted," Brooke said.

"We can’t guarantee it, but New Zealand Post are prioritising these - which is great!

"Under Level 4 we are unable to safely hand-collect any votes. This means post is the only way uncounted votes have a chance of arriving."

Council can confirm ballot boxes were cleared on Tuesday 17 August pre entering Alert Level 4.

By-election results will be published on yourcityelections.co.nz by 5pm on Wednesday 25 August.

The Council Finance Committee meeting will go ahead tomorrow (Tuesday 24 August) on Zoom. Anyone who would like to tune in is encouraged to jump online from 10.30am and watch via the livestream from Council’s website.

If you would like to speak in public forum, please email hcc.goverance@hcc.govt.nz.

The meeting agenda and more information on speaking in public forum is available here.