Don't leave your car sitting in the garage: AA's reminder

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 10:28

The AA is reminding Kiwis not to leave their car sitting in the garage if they want to reduce their chances of battery failure when lockdown restrictions ease.

AA Roadservice went to a record-breaking 4208 callouts nationwide in the 48 hours after lockdown restrictions lifted in April 2020 - the majority of which were battery-related. In normal circumstances, the AA attends about 2400 callouts in 48 hours.

"If you’re not using your car at all at the moment, we recommend starting your engine for 30 minutes at least once a week, to ensure the battery is topped up and the engine oil and coolant are circulated," General Manager Roadside Solutions Bashir Khan says.

"Reverse your car into your driveway or leave the garage door open and put in park. This can also be done on the street. Don’t switch on electrical devices which will make the engine work harder (e.g. radio, phone charger, lights) while doing this.

"If you have a maintenance charger AKA trickle or float, use this to charge your battery. This is best done in your garage, away from weather elements."

Bashir says the AA is doing what it can to prepare for a spike in callouts when lockdown restrictions ease.

"None of our team have forgotten those extremely busy days which overloaded our call system, and saw battery job, after battery job come in.

"We will absolutely get to you as soon as possible if you do get in your car for your first day back at work and it won’t start, but ultimately a simple 30-minute-a-week run of your engine now could save you in the long run."

For more information keeping your car in tip-top condition when you’re not using it, go here.

https://www.aa.co.nz/cars/motoring-blog/getting-your-car-through-the-lockdown/