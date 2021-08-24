'Energy security in biomass' - Azwood Energy

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 11:00

Some of us may be business as usual with essential workers all around NZ working hard to keep this country running. A big thank you to everyone who is working hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

But if level 4 has you looking for things to do, investing in your time may be the most productive way to move forward.

Now more than ever NZ is looking for alternative energy sources they can rely on to provide security for future energy demands.

WE ARE HERE!

Our business development manager Caleb Hughes is available to chat with you.

Are you wondering how wood energy could benefit your business?

Do you have issues with the amount of carbon your business is producing?

Would you like to find out more about how Azwood Energy can help?

Or would you just like to have a friendly chat?

Although Covid may bring an uncertain future, it is not very often we are blessed with spare time to get out of the whirlwind and concentrate on those jobs that have been placed in your too hard basket.

Reach out today, we would love to hear from you.