Ratepayers' Alliance calls for 'temporary halt to rate hikes'

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 11:37

With an extension to the nationwide lockdown preventing most Tauranga businesses from trading, the Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance is calling on Tauranga City Council to pause its 17%+ rate hikes announced earlier in the month. Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Dawn Kiddie says:

"Tauranga householders and business owners are being hit hard. Now is not the time for Council to be sucker punching them with rate hikes. A 35% increase in commercial rates and 17% increase in residential rates is uncoupled to the new challenges faced by ratepayers. The Council needs to cut its cloth to fit the new economic reality."

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says she is sympathetic toward businesses. That is meaningless without being turned into action, says Ms Kiddie. There are three things the Alliance is calling on Council to do quickly:

1) Extend the deadline for payment of rates until at least 30 September. Council is still demanding increased payment by the end of this month for companies uncertain about whether they can continue to trade and residents unsure if they still have a job. Instead of adding rates penalties, the Council needs to show empathy for those that pay their wages.

2) Freeze Council's planned $12 million hiring spree and salary increases, redirecting this budget to rates relief for businesses and homeowners. The public sector should not profit while the productive sector is experiencing significant pain.

3) Show leadership: Tauranga City Council staff did not follow the example of other Councils around New Zealand, including BOP Regional Council, by cutting senior manager salaries last lockdown. Council jobs are among the most secure in New Zealand. Nobody has been laid off at Council due to Covid-19. Council bosses need to demonstrate by example that the public service is about serving the public, not themselves.

"More than expressions of sympathy, our community needs to see some demonstrable leadership," says Ms Kiddie.