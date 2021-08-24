'Urgently in need of a new emergency ambulance' - Wellington Free Ambulance

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 12:47

For the second year running, Wellington Free Ambulance has had to cancel its annual street collection side of Onesie Day. Every year hundreds of Wellingtonians volunteer their time on Onesie Day to collect donations, this cancellation leaves the service with a $100,000 shortfall for purchasing a new front line emergency ambulance.

The sudden move to level 4 took us all by surprise, but we have responded quickly to make sure we have everything in place to support our crews on the front line. They are working hard and dealing with the extra pressures of lockdown, wearing personal protective equipment to every job and following the additional steps and processes in place to keep everyone safe.

A brand new ambulance will help people like Martin Bosley who had a horrible accident when he fell from his ladder and almost lost his foot when doing some work around the garden.

It was our paramedic's quick arrival and fast treatment that means Martin still has his foot today.

Everyday emergencies can have dire consequences. In lockdown, non-COVID-19 emergencies continue; people still fall off ladders, have asthma attacks, chest pain and allergic reactions. As demand grows, we need additional ambulances to ensure we can get to patients as quickly as possible.

The government supports us with our day to day running costs. In the last lockdown, they helped us with the additional costs associated with our COVID-19 response, and they are helping us again this time which is amazing. But it's not enough to cover the purchase of new ambulances which is why it’s important our community support continues.

We’re enormously proud of our crews' work to look after the Greater Wellington and Wairarapa communities in the face of COVID-19. We are determined to ensure they have everything they need to respond quickly and safely.

You can donate to the Onesie Day ambulance campaign at https://www.onesieday.co.nz/ or text ONESIE to 3181 to make a $3 donation today. Please share your support.