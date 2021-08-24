Community invited to salvage a piece of Naenae Pool history

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 16:11

The demolition of the old Naenae Olympic Pool is soon to get underway - pending lockdown restrictions - and Hutt City Council is inviting the community to own a piece of local history.

As the Naenae Pool rebuild and redevelopment of the town centre gets underway, the project team is aiming to reuse and recycle as much of the old pool and community hall as possible.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for people to re-purpose materials from the old pool or just keep something as memorabilia.

"Rebuilding a new Naenae pool is incredibly exciting for the community, and we know the old facility carries a lot of fond memories for local residents. That’s why we’re giving them the chance to own a piece of their pool," he said.

"There are plenty of materials that people and organisations can use for their own projects, and I encourage anyone to get in touch and repurpose a slice of history before demolition starts."

"Council’s environmental principles underpin projects like this, so we are aiming to reuse and recycle as much as possible from the Pool. By doing so, we can do our part to reach our organisational zero carbon targets."

People who are interested in seeing the potential list of salvaged items can express and interest by e-mailing: naenaeprojects@huttcity.govt.nz or visit the website here.