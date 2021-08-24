New funding helps chart pathways for Maori excellence and community leadership

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 16:36

Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust (TPWT) is pleased to announce today, the launch of two new philanthropic grants to support MÄori in the pursuit of excellence and community leadership: the Tonganui Scholarship and the Pou Herenga Tangata Award.

The Tonganui Scholarship acknowledges TPWT’s background as a subsidiary entity of Te Ohu Kaimoana (The MÄori Fisheries Trust). This scholarship aims to accelerate talented, MÄori professionals with a one-off grant of $10,000 towards training or a programme of research that advances tikanga MÄori, mÄtauranga MÄori, and Te Ao MÄori within the oceans sector.

In addition to this, TPWT has also launched the inaugural Pou Herenga Tangata Award - a grant to support rangatahi MÄori who are active in or aspire to community leadership, with a one-off grant of $5,000. The Pou Herenga Tangata Award aims to amplify community programmes that bring people together to support rangatahi development, as well as commemorating the contributions of long-time TPWT board member and founding Chair, Norm Dewes.

"Now more than ever, the way we connect within our communities is in a state of flux, and the way that we see our communities engage within this COVID-19 environment should be determined by our rangatahi," says Te PÅ«oho, KaihautÅ« of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.

"For MÄori to thrive in this ever-changing environment, we must take a targeted approach to foster and nurture te tuakiri MÄori (sense of MÄori identity) and emphasise how it connects us to our communities and the natural world that surrounds us.

"Both Tonganui and Pou Herenga Tangata draw on their whakapapa - to both Tangaroa and their hÄpori (community) and encourage and challenge rangatahi MÄori to pursue excellence in these spaces."

Successful applicants of both the Tonganui Scholarship and the Pou Herenga Tangata Award will be recognised as members of TPWT’s official alumni group, NgÄ AuahitÅ«roa, joining a growing network of over 300 passionate and diverse previous scholarship recipients.

Applications to both grants are now open, and close at 5 pm on 17 September 2021. For more information or to apply, visit: www.tpwt.maori.nz/grants