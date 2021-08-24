Maranga mai te mauri miharo: Fun learning for tamariki - Maori Television

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 18:19

Mauri magic is back for tamariki across Aotearoa.

The latest MAURI REO, MAURI ORA - KOANGA 2021 will launch tomorrow, Wednesday 25 August on Maori Television, to ensure Maori language learning can continue anywhere, any time for tamariki during and after a COVID lockdown.

Every episode is presented by Maori language teachers and exponents with support from expert educationalists. Tamariki are encouraged through play, art, song and imagination to continue learning whether they are in a classroom, at home or in isolation.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA SERIES - KOANGA 2021 educates, enthuses and entertains young children in Maori medium education including puna reo, kohanga reo, kura kaupapa Maori, kura a-iwi, bilingual and immersion education.

The distance learning initiative returns to Whakaata Maori in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Maramena Roderick, Tahuhu Kaupapa, Maori Television, says a key factor has been fun and accessible learning.

"We’ve added MAORI+ to ensure our future leaders and reo Maori speakers have the world at their fingertips, revitalising language as well as young minds."

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA - KOANGA 2021 screens on Te Reo channel every weekday from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM, www.maoritelevision.com and on the MAORI+ app.