Horowhenua District update as at 2.30pm 24 August 2021

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 19:18

With the Alert Level 4 lockdown extending nationwide until 11.59pm on Friday 27 August and Auckland extending until 11.59pm Tuesday 31 August, the local Civil Defence Emergency Management team wants to provide an update on some key information.

Lisa Slade Civil Defence Emergency Management Controller for the Horowhenua district says "Thankfully we we’re able to learn from our last COVID-19 lockdown. Our team have spent the last week planning, they’ve reached out to our partners, and Iwi and Pasifika groups in the community, to ensure we are well prepared, should we need to be."

Locations of Interest

Locations of Interest continue to be update on the Ministry of Health’s website. Visit www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest to keep up-to-date.

COVID-19 Testing

You should get a COVID-19 test if you have cold or flu like symptoms, have been at a location of interest at the time and date indicated, or you have been identified as a contact of a case of COVID-19. Contact your GP, the COVID-19 Healthline, or present to a community testing centre.

For advice on testing, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The Horowhenua Community Practice, Horowhenua Health Centre, 62 Liverpool Street Levin is open for COVID-19 testing. Visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/midcentral-covid-19-community-testing-centres/ for up-to-date information.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are free and available to everyone aged 12 or over. You will need two doses of the vaccine to ensure you have the best protection.

To book your vaccination appointment, call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) or register your interest online via the Book My Vaccine website: www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz. To book via email, please email covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

Below is the vaccination site available in the Horowhenua district. Please note bookings are essential.

Horowhenua Events Centre - 31 Victoria Street, Levin.

Welfare support

For immediate welfare needs, including food, hygiene, income support or temporary accommodation call The Ministry of Social Development on 0800 550 009.

For health related needs and support:

Healthline for general health advice and information call 0800 611 116 anytime

COVID-19 health advice call 0800 358 5453 anytime

COVID-19 vaccination advice call 0800 28 29 26 (8am - 8pm 7 days a week)

There are many resources available to support people’s health and wellbeing. Visit https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/covid-19-mental-health-and-wellbeing-resources for more information.

If you need to talk, free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. They’re available day and night.

Guidance for disabled people and whanau who employ their support workers: Visit https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-information-specific-audiences/covid-19-information-disabled-people-and-their-family-and-whanau for more information.

Business and Employee support

There are several financial packages and resources available to help businesses and employees. Among them the Resurgence Support Payment and Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Resurgence Support Payment (RSP) applications opened nationally from 8am on Tuesday 24 August 2021. Applications open for one month after nationwide return to Alert Level 1.

Applications for the Wage Subsidy Scheme opened nationally from 9am on Friday 20 august 2021, with applications initially open for two weeks. Businesses can apply on the Work and Income website.

Visit https://covid19.govt.nz/business-and-money/financial-support/ to find out more.

Mandatory record keeping

Mandatory record keeping is being introduced for busy places and large gatherings to ensure the Government can contact trace quickly. This will come into effect 7 days after the next alert level shift, to give businesses and events sufficient time to put processes in place.

This means those responsible for businesses and events will need to ensure people keep a record when they visit, either by scanning QR codes with the COVID-19 Tracer App or making a manual record.

Mandatory record keeping is currently required at social gatherings including when visiting a marae, at weddings, funerals, tangihanga and faith-based services at Alert Level 2. It will now be a requirement for those businesses and events that are permitted at any Alert Level.

Face coverings

You legally must wear a face covering if you are a customer or an employee involving customer contact at a business or service operating at Alert Level 4. You also need to wear a face covering on public transport and at departure points. At Alert Level 4, you must stay home other than for essential personal movement.

We encourage you to wear a face covering and keep 2 metres distance from others when leaving your home. Especially if it is difficult to maintain physical distance from others.

Current exemptions for face coverings remain in place. You do not need to wear a face covering if you are:

under the age of 12

have a physical or mental illness

have conditions or disability that makes wearing a face covering unsuitable.

Visit https://covid19.govt.nz/health-and-wellbeing/protect-yourself-and-others-from-covid-19/wear-a-face-covering/#face-coverings-at-alert-level-4 for a full list of exemptions.

Exemption card for face coverings

We know that some people who have a disability or health condition may not be able to wear a face covering safely or comfortably. If you cannot wear one, you can get an exemption card. You can show your exemption card when needed, for example to a bus driver.

You do not need to have an exemption card, but you may feel more comfortable showing something official to confirm you cannot wear a face covering.

Get an exemption card

You can download a card from the Disabled Persons Assembly NZ, or contact them on 04 801 9100 or at info@dpa.org.nz

Translations

If you’d like help and advice in another language, visit https://covid19.govt.nz/iwi-and-communities/translations/.

Essential Council Services

Essential Council Services continue to operate. Of note -

Rubbish and recycling

All kerbside rubbish collections will continue.

Contractors will no longer be picking up separate recycling. Households should fill their recycling bin with clean recyclable items first. Once your recycling bin is full, additional recycling can be disposed of in general waste.

If you live in areas where you don’t normally get a kerbside rubbish collection service, please visit www.Horowhenua.govt.nz/rubbishcollectionpoints for more information.

Parks, playgrounds and drinking fountains

Parks, reserves and cemeteries remain open, but playgrounds and public toilets are closed.

Public drinking water fountains are closed.

Visit https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/News-Events/News/Council-essential-services-to-continue-during-COVID-19-lockdown for detail on other essential services.