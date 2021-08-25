Covid-19 related postponement of upcoming Abuse in Care - Maori investigation

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 11:22

He mihi haumaru ki a tÄtou i tÄnei wÄ uaua. Me noho tÄtou ki te kÄinga, ki te whawhai i te Mate Korona. Mauri ora!

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is postponing its upcoming MÄori investigation public hearing due to the recent COVID-19 community outbreak. The hearing was due to take place at Whare Tupuna Tumutumuwhenua, NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Marae from 6 to 17 September 2021. Royal Commission Chair Coral Shaw said the health, safety and wellbeing of survivors, witnesses, whÄnau, attendees and staff are the most important factors in the decision.

"The uncertainty around the COVID-19 Delta variant and the current Alert Level restrictions mean postponing the hearing is the best and safest option," said Judge Shaw. "While it is too early for us to provide a new hearing date, we give our commitment it will be held as soon as the situation allows. The voices and experiences of MÄori survivors of abuse in care are critical to the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s work."

Judge Shaw said planning for the MÄori hearing was well advanced before the alert level restrictions were implemented. This planning will continue throughout the lockdown period so that a hearing can be held as soon as possible after the restrictions are lifted.

She urged survivors that have any questions about the postponement to reach out to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.