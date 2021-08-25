Introducing the 'Steinlager Alt Blacks' - Lion Nathan

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 11:33

Introducing the Steinlager Alt Blacks For the first time, regular Kiwis could have the opportunity to be one of New Zealand’s finest Whether you’re out playing rugby every weekend or are a fan who’s never stepped foot on the field, every rugby-mad Kiwi dreams of being an All Black. While you need more than mad enthusiasm to be selected for the All Blacks, anyone could be one of New Zealand’s finest. Steinlager is creating an alternate version of the All Blacks - appropriately coined the ‘Alt Blacks’ - to give regular, everyday Kiwis the chance to earn selection, put on a black jersey, and see their virtual characters on the big screen - ultimately taking on South Africa in a test match in front of the whole country.

According to Sir Graham Henry, the official Steinlager Alt Blacks Selector, the creation of this team gives rugby-loving Kiwis from across the land the chance to experience what it’s like to see themselves virtually wear the black jersey. "We’re calling on everyday New Zealanders - teachers, tradies, and everything in between - to show us their individual abilities which make them eligible for selection for this unique team."

Championing everyday greatness and the fine spirit of Kiwi supporters, the Steinlager Alt Blacks will be a virtual Rugby team added to the popular rugby video game Rugby Challenge 4. For the first time, regardless of sex, size, weight, injury history or total lack of sporting ability, anyone 25 years or over can wear the black jersey - thanks to 3D-modeled virtual avatars of the selected players, which will be created post-selection.

Applying to be a Steinlager Alt Black couldn’t be easier - a quick visit to SteinlagerAltBlacks.co.nz will allow you to nominate yourself, a friend, family member or colleague - whoever you think would add their own special flair to this colourful team. Shortlisted players will be asked to submit a short video of themselves showcasing their unique talents or contributions, which can be wide-ranging - from doing good in the community, to coaching a sports team, to volunteer firefighting - these talents don’t have to relate to physical or rugby abilities!

With legendary former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry taking the reigns as the official Steinlager Alt Blacks Selector, team selection announcements will be made on September 21. Following the selection process, the 23 chosen players will be sized up for the creation of their virtual character - a detailed undertaking which will result in 23 scarily accurate recreations of our Steinlager Alt Blacks players.

The Steinlager Alt Blacks’ first kick-off will take place on October 2nd against South Africa, with a current All Black and professional gamer controlling the two teams in a live location. Seeing their virtual characters decked out in black jerseys, kicking goals, fielding tackles and complete with a commentator, the Steinlager Alt Blacks will get a taste for what true professional rugby feels like.

www.steinlageraltblacks.co.nz is live and taking submissions for the Steinlager Alt Blacks’ first 23 players now.