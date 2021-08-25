New manager for Visit Fiordland Regional Tourism Organisation

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 12:25

Newly appointed Visit Fiordland Manager Stu Cordelle is excited to be returning to work in the "absolutely stunning" region.

With 30 years in the tourism industry, Cordelle has most recently had general manager roles at both Shotover Canyon Swing, and Ziptrek Eco Tours in Queenstown, and had previously worked for Real Journeys and Mitre Peak Cruises.

"So I understand Fiordland. I’ve spent time in Te Anau and Fiordland and it’s handy that I know a number of the operators already," Mr Cordelle said.

Mr Cordelle had been involved with representing both Fiordland and Queenstown overseas as, until this week, Fiordland had been in an International Marketing Alliance with Queenstown and Wanaka.

He thought the new alliance of only Fiordland and Southland Regional Tourism Organisations was very relevant and would give southern New Zealand a higher profile in the international market.

"In the past Queenstown has been marketed as the gateway to Fiordland, but there are multiple ways to get there, and Te Anau is definitely the true gateway to Fiordland," he said.

Great South GM tourism and events Bobbi Brown said Mr Cordelle brought significant expertise in international travel trade so would be managing that for Southland as well as Fiordland.

His role would add to the strength of existing Fiordland staff, including Gemma Heaney, as well as tourism and events staff in Great South’s Invercargill-based office.

"He’s well known and respected in the sector and it’s great to have someone with his experience and mana on board."

Mr Cordelle had also implemented sustainability in tourism travel businesses which was a priority for Great South, Mrs Brown said.

Great South assumed management of the Fiordland Regional Tourism Organisation in April this year and renamed it Visit Fiordland.